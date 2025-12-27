Spark to Singapore Dollar Conversion Table
SPK to SGD Conversion Table
- 1 SPK0.03 SGD
- 2 SPK0.06 SGD
- 3 SPK0.09 SGD
- 4 SPK0.12 SGD
- 5 SPK0.15 SGD
- 6 SPK0.18 SGD
- 7 SPK0.21 SGD
- 8 SPK0.24 SGD
- 9 SPK0.27 SGD
- 10 SPK0.30 SGD
- 50 SPK1.49 SGD
- 100 SPK2.99 SGD
- 1,000 SPK29.90 SGD
- 5,000 SPK149.48 SGD
- 10,000 SPK298.97 SGD
The table above displays real-time Spark to Singapore Dollar (SPK to SGD) conversions across a range of values, from 1 SPK to 10,000 SPK. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked SPK amounts using the latest SGD market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom SPK to SGD amounts, please use the tool converter above.
SGD to SPK Conversion Table
- 1 SGD33.44 SPK
- 2 SGD66.89 SPK
- 3 SGD100.3 SPK
- 4 SGD133.7 SPK
- 5 SGD167.2 SPK
- 6 SGD200.6 SPK
- 7 SGD234.1 SPK
- 8 SGD267.5 SPK
- 9 SGD301.03 SPK
- 10 SGD334.4 SPK
- 50 SGD1,672 SPK
- 100 SGD3,344 SPK
- 1,000 SGD33,448 SPK
- 5,000 SGD167,242 SPK
- 10,000 SGD334,485 SPK
The table above shows real-time Singapore Dollar to Spark (SGD to SPK) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 SGD to 10,000 SGD. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Spark you can get at current rates based on commonly used SGD amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Spark (SPK) is currently trading at S$ 0.03 SGD , reflecting a 10.96% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at S$-- with a fully diluted market capitalisation of S$-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Spark Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
--
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
10.96%
Price Change (1D)
--
24H High
--
24H Low
The SPK to SGD trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Spark's fluctuations against SGD. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Spark price.
SPK to SGD Conversion Summary
As of | 1 SPK = 0.03 SGD | 1 SGD = 33.44 SPK
Today, the exchange rate for 1 SPK to SGD is 0.03 SGD.
Buying 5 SPK will cost 0.15 SGD and 10 SPK is valued at 0.30 SGD.
1 SGD can be traded for 33.44 SPK.
50 SGD can be converted to 1,672 SPK, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 SPK to SGD has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 10.96%, reaching a high of -- SGD and a low of -- SGD.
One month ago, the value of 1 SPK was -- SGD, which represents a -- change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, SPK has changed by -- SGD, resulting in a -- change in its value.
All About Spark (SPK)
Now that you have calculated the price of Spark (SPK), you can learn more about Spark directly at MEXC. Learn about SPK past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Spark, trading pairs, and more.
SPK to SGD Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Spark (SPK) has fluctuated between -- SGD and -- SGD, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.024539146756313277 SGD to a high of 0.03028207796053948 SGD. You can view detailed SPK to SGD price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|S$ 0.02
|S$ 0.02
|S$ 0.03
|S$ 0.06
|Low
|S$ 0.02
|S$ 0.01
|S$ 0.01
|S$ 0.01
|Average
|S$ 0.02
|S$ 0.02
|S$ 0.02
|S$ 0.03
|Volatility
|+13.42%
|+22.03%
|+41.57%
|+78.37%
|Change
|+8.73%
|+14.19%
|-26.02%
|-52.63%
Spark Price Forecast in SGD for 2026 and 2030
Spark’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential SPK to SGD forecasts for the coming years:
SPK Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Spark could reach approximately S$0.03 SGD, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
SPK Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, SPK may rise to around S$0.04 SGD, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Spark Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
SPK Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
SPK/USDT
|Trade
SPK/USDC
|Trade
The table above shows a list of SPK Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Spark is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell SPK at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
SPKUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
Explore SPK Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Spark futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Spark
Looking to add Spark to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Spark › or Get started now ›
SPK and SGD in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Spark (SPK) vs USD: Market Comparison
Spark Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.02327
- 7-Day Change: 0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including SPK, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to SGD, the USD price of SPK remains the primary market benchmark.
[SPK Price] [SPK to USD]
Singapore Dollar (SGD) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (SGD/USD): 0.7787531228000225
- 7-Day Change: +0.86%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.86%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger SGD means you will pay less to get the same amount of SPK.
- A weaker SGD means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy SPK securely with SGD on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the SPK to SGD Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Spark (SPK) and Singapore Dollar (SGD) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in SPK, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the SPK to SGD rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and SGD-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. SGD Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence SGD's strength. When SGD weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like SPK, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Spark, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for SPK may rise, impacting its conversion to SGD.
Convert SPK to SGD Instantly
Use our real-time SPK to SGD converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert SPK to SGD?
Enter the Amount of SPK
Start by entering how much SPK you want to convert into SGD using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live SPK to SGD Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date SPK to SGD exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about SPK and SGD.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add SPK to your portfolio? Learn how to buy SPK with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the SPK to SGD exchange rate calculated?
The SPK to SGD exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of SPK (often in USD or USDT), converted to SGD using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the SPK to SGD rate change so frequently?
SPK to SGD rate changes so frequently because both Spark and Singapore Dollar are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed SPK to SGD rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the SPK to SGD rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the SPK to SGD rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert SPK to SGD or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my SPK to SGD conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of SPK against SGD over time?
You can understand the SPK against SGD price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the SPK to SGD rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken SGD, impacting the conversion rate even if SPK stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the SPK to SGD exchange rate?
Spark halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the SPK to SGD rate.
Can I compare the SPK to SGD rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the SPK to SGD rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the SPK to SGD rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Spark price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the SPK to SGD conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but SGD markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target SPK to SGD price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Spark and the Singapore Dollar?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Spark and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting SPK to SGD and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your SGD into SPK of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is SPK to SGD a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor SPK prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, SPK to SGD can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the SPK to SGD rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen SGD against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive SPK to SGD rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Spark News and Market Updates
XRP News: Sparkvia AI Launches SPARK (SPK) Public Sale on the XRP Ledger to Power Pay-As-You-Go Writing Credits
Sparkvia AI today announced the launch of the SPARK (SPK) public sale on the XRP Ledger, opening access to the utility token that powers Sparkvia’s credit-based writing platform. The sale is live now at https://sale.sparkvia.ai/, where participants can review eligibility, terms, and purchase instructions. Sparkvia AI is the first AI-powered writing platform built on the [...] The post XRP News: Sparkvia AI Launches SPARK (SPK) Public Sale on the XRP Ledger to Power Pay-As-You-Go Writing Credits appeared first on Blockonomi.2025/09/02
A whale spent 2.3 million USDC to buy UNI, MKR, and SPK
PANews reported on September 4th that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, about half an hour ago, a whale spent 2.3 million USDC to purchase the following assets: Purchased 153,975 UNI tokens at an average price of $9.74 (valued at $1.5 million); Purchased 276.78 MKR at an average price of $1,806 (worth $500,000); 4.85 million SPKs (worth $300,000 USD) were purchased at an average price of $0.062.2025/09/04
Uniswap – Analyzing UNI’s false breakout and KEY levels to watch
The post Uniswap – Analyzing UNI’s false breakout and KEY levels to watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Journalist Posted: September 4, 2025 Key Takeaways Uniswap whales appear to have resurfaced, as recent buys denote. The pulling of UNI off exchanges as the price falls below $10 could be a signal of a reversal. Uniswap [UNI] price fell below the $10 level after staying above it for the last month. The month of August has been different from previous cycles, which have been bearish for crypto markets. From the anomaly in August of this year, traders anticipate the dip that precedes Q4 rallies to be in September. The first few days have had mixed sentiments, but whales could be shaping a new narrative. Whales are pulling UNI off the exchanges According to OnchainLens data, whales were making their way back after a period of profit-taking. A notable transaction involved the purchase of 153,975 UNI valued at $1.5 million on CoW Protocol. The whale not only scoops Uniswap, but also Maker [MKR] and Spark [SPK]. All these funds were later moved for liquidity provision. More analysis indicated that UNI was gradually leaving exchanges, as seen in the Exchange Netflow data. On the day, about 55K tokens had been withdrawn, about 18K more than those pulled off the previous day. Source: CryptoQuant The shift came after 400K UNI was sent to exchange on the 1st of September, thus the price fell to $9.35. Rising exchange outflows usually signal accumulation phases for holders. That said, will the shifting dynamics spark a reversal? On the charts, UNI was approaching a key accumulation zone at $8.74 that previously initiated a 40% rally. During this rally, UNI price broke above resistance at $11 and was rejected instantly at $12.25. The instant rejection made the surge past $11 a false breakout. Yet, another angle showed that the DeFi protocol was navigating inside a range between…2025/09/04
Spark has opened a vote on a governance proposal to adopt a buyback mechanism.
PANews reported on November 25th that Spark announced on its X platform that a governance proposal to adopt a buyback mechanism (SubDAO proxy governance plan) has entered into voting. Since the token generation event (TGE) in June, the protocol has deposited over $10 million in net revenue into the SubDAO treasury. According to the proposal, any excess funds exceeding Spark's needs for venture capital and operating expenses (OpEx) will be used to purchase SPK tokens according to parameters defined by governance. As the excess capital accumulated in the treasury increases, the buyback scale will be increased accordingly. This proposal aims to align protocol operations, treasury management, and community incentives within a transparent and programmatic framework.2025/11/25
