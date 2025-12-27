PANews reported on November 25th that Spark announced on its X platform that a governance proposal to adopt a buyback mechanism (SubDAO proxy governance plan) has entered into voting. Since the token generation event (TGE) in June, the protocol has deposited over $10 million in net revenue into the SubDAO treasury. According to the proposal, any excess funds exceeding Spark's needs for venture capital and operating expenses (OpEx) will be used to purchase SPK tokens according to parameters defined by governance. As the excess capital accumulated in the treasury increases, the buyback scale will be increased accordingly. This proposal aims to align protocol operations, treasury management, and community incentives within a transparent and programmatic framework.

The post Uniswap – Analyzing UNI’s false breakout and KEY levels to watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Journalist Posted: September 4, 2025 Key Takeaways Uniswap whales appear to have resurfaced, as recent buys denote. The pulling of UNI off exchanges as the price falls below $10 could be a signal of a reversal. Uniswap [UNI] price fell below the $10 level after staying above it for the last month. The month of August has been different from previous cycles, which have been bearish for crypto markets. From the anomaly in August of this year, traders anticipate the dip that precedes Q4 rallies to be in September. The first few days have had mixed sentiments, but whales could be shaping a new narrative. Whales are pulling UNI off the exchanges According to OnchainLens data, whales were making their way back after a period of profit-taking. A notable transaction involved the purchase of 153,975 UNI valued at $1.5 million on CoW Protocol. The whale not only scoops Uniswap, but also Maker [MKR] and Spark [SPK]. All these funds were later moved for liquidity provision. More analysis indicated that UNI was gradually leaving exchanges, as seen in the Exchange Netflow data. On the day, about 55K tokens had been withdrawn, about 18K more than those pulled off the previous day. Source: CryptoQuant The shift came after 400K UNI was sent to exchange on the 1st of September, thus the price fell to $9.35. Rising exchange outflows usually signal accumulation phases for holders. That said, will the shifting dynamics spark a reversal? On the charts, UNI was approaching a key accumulation zone at $8.74 that previously initiated a 40% rally. During this rally, UNI price broke above resistance at $11 and was rejected instantly at $12.25. The instant rejection made the surge past $11 a false breakout. Yet, another angle showed that the DeFi protocol was navigating inside a range between…

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.