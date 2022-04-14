Sponge Bob (SPONGE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Sponge Bob (SPONGE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Sponge Bob (SPONGE) Information Sponge is a community-driven token deployed on the BNB Chain, inspired by the iconic underwater sponge loved by millions. Built for fun, engagement, and deep-sea vibes, SpongeBob brings Bikini Bottom energy to the blockchain. Official Website: https://spongebobx.xyz/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x03BFB0F2536E82569D1DC54f0d1cB36A57105eC6 Buy SPONGE Now!

Sponge Bob (SPONGE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Sponge Bob (SPONGE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: $ 420,000.00T $ 420,000.00T $ 420,000.00T Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.68K $ 4.68K $ 4.68K All-Time High: $ 0.0000000000014 $ 0.0000000000014 $ 0.0000000000014 All-Time Low: $ 0.000000000000199087 $ 0.000000000000199087 $ 0.000000000000199087 Current Price: $ 0.00000000000001114 $ 0.00000000000001114 $ 0.00000000000001114 Learn more about Sponge Bob (SPONGE) price

Sponge Bob (SPONGE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Sponge Bob (SPONGE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SPONGE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SPONGE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SPONGE's tokenomics, explore SPONGE token's live price!

