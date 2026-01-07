MetYa is an AI-driven SocialFi × PayFi platform that turns social activity into spendable value. With MePay—our digital card—users get instant virtual issuance, $MY top-ups, granular controls, and global acceptance across 50M+ merchants via partner networks, with Apple/Google Pay where supported. $MY powers payment fees & discounts, creator boosts, memberships, staking/loyalty, and in-app governance. By linking earn → hold → spend, MetYa creates real, recurring demand for $MY and delivers a smooth, secure Web3 social-payment experience.