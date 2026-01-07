Sunrise Layer (SUNRISE) Tokenomics
Sunrise Layer (SUNRISE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Sunrise Layer (SUNRISE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Sunrise Layer (SUNRISE) Information
Integrating Data Availability layer and Liquidity Hub functions into a single platform powered by Proof-of-Liquidity — enabling sovereign rollups and leading L1s like Ethereum and Solana to connect seamlessly through deep, shared liquidity.
Sunrise Layer (SUNRISE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Sunrise Layer (SUNRISE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SUNRISE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SUNRISE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SUNRISE's tokenomics, explore SUNRISE token's live price!
How to Buy SUNRISE
Interested in adding Sunrise Layer (SUNRISE) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy SUNRISE, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure.
Sunrise Layer (SUNRISE) Price History
Analysing the price history of SUNRISE helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
SUNRISE Price Prediction
Want to know where SUNRISE might be heading? Our SUNRISE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy
Buy Sunrise Layer (SUNRISE)
Amount
1 SUNRISE = 0,003874 USD
Trade Sunrise Layer (SUNRISE)
HOT
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
TOP Volume
The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume
Newly Added
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Top Gainers
24H crypto top gainers that every trader should look out for