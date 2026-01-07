THORWallet (TITN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into THORWallet (TITN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

THORWallet (TITN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for THORWallet (TITN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 11.20M Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 42.50M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 263.64M All-Time High: $ 0.27657 All-Time Low: $ 0.04289394631364473 Current Price: $ 0.26364

THORWallet (TITN) Information THORWallet is a non-custodial DeFi wallet that brings decentralized finance to users globally, offering seamless cross-chain swaps, earning, asset management, a multicurrency Swiss bank account, and soon perpetual trading available from the comfort of your smartphone. THORWallet is the fastest-growing cross-chain mobile interface by swap volume. Official Website: https://www.thorwallet.org Whitepaper: https://faqs.thorwallet.org/ Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0xe62bfbe57763ec24c0f130426f34dbce11fc5b06

THORWallet (TITN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of THORWallet (TITN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TITN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TITN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TITN's tokenomics, explore TITN token's live price!

THORWallet (TITN) Price History Analysing the price history of TITN helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

