Ulalo HealthPassport (ULA) Information Ulalo empowers individuals with control over their health data through a decentralized platform. Our Smart Patient Wallet, built on our Avalanche L1 subnetwork, securely stores medical history and enables anonymous data monetization for research. We further empower patients globally with AI-driven health diagnostics and insights. Official Website: https://ulalo.xyz Whitepaper: https://ulalo.gitbook.io/ulalo-whitepaper Block Explorer: https://snowtrace.io/token/0xa6c187afd89Aaa4961832abB01099a781aFa2AA1 Buy ULA Now!

Ulalo HealthPassport (ULA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ulalo HealthPassport (ULA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.01099 $ 0.01099 $ 0.01099 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.00407 $ 0.00407 $ 0.00407 Learn more about Ulalo HealthPassport (ULA) price

Ulalo HealthPassport (ULA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Ulalo HealthPassport (ULA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ULA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ULA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ULA's tokenomics, explore ULA token's live price!

Ulalo HealthPassport (ULA) Price History Analysing the price history of ULA helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore ULA Price History now!

ULA Price Prediction Want to know where ULA might be heading? Our ULA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ULA token's Price Prediction now!

