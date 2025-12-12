The post Binance Delisting 3 Altcoins Signals a Bigger Purge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Binance will delist StaFi (FIS), REI Network (REI), and Voxies (VOXEL) from all spot trading pairs on December 17, 2025, at 03:00 UTC, due to poor liquidity and low trading volumes. This decision highlights rising pressure on underperforming altcoins in a challenging market. All three projects posted less than $1 million in daily volume before the announcement. Sponsored Binance Delisting Announcement Causes Freefall for 3 Altcoins The exchange announced the delisting on December 3, 2025, citing its regular asset review. Binance considers multiple factors for listings, including: Project team commitment, Development activity, Trading volume and liquidity, Network stability, Transparency, regulatory concerns, and community sentiment. FIS and REI both recorded volumes under $1 million in the 24-hour period, indicating a weak market presence. VOXEL, after initial promise, declined steadily over six months, ultimately failing to meet Binance’s standards. Therefore, the exchange has marked them for delisting. “Binance will delist FIS, REI, VOXEL on 2025-12-17,” read an excerpt in the announcement. Binance introduced new policies in 2025, such as a ‘Vote to Delist‘ feature for community input and a ‘Monitoring Zone’ for projects with limited updates or development activity. These steps aim to increase transparency and protect users. Sponsored The removal impacts several services beyond spot trading, including Trading Bots, Spot Copy Trading, Simple Earn, mining pools, loans, and margin trading. Deposits will not be credited after December 18, 2025. Withdrawals remain available until February 16, 2026. The announcement sent the three altcoins tumbling amid expectation of reduced liquidity. StaFi (FIS), REI Network (REI), and Voxies (VOXEL) Price Performances. Source: TradingView “VOXEL was a really good token, but the last 6 months’ performance was really poor. As expected, it is now delisted. FIS and REI have been way worse, not even 1 million dollar volume in 24 hours. They should have been…

