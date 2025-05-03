What is Voxies (VOXEL)

VOXEL is the in-game currency and rewards token of Voxie Tactics, a turn-based roleplaying game that runs on the Polygon network. As a free-to-play blockchain-based game, players collect in-game characters called Voxies, which are issued as NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain.

Voxies is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Voxies investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check VOXEL staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Voxies on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Voxies buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Voxies Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Voxies, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of VOXEL? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Voxies price prediction page.

Voxies Price History

Tracing VOXEL's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing VOXEL's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Voxies price history page.

How to buy Voxies (VOXEL)

Looking for how to buy Voxies? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Voxies on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

VOXEL to Local Currencies

1 VOXEL to VND ₫ 2,520.4507 1 VOXEL to AUD A$ 0.148459 1 VOXEL to GBP ￡ 0.071835 1 VOXEL to EUR € 0.0842864 1 VOXEL to USD $ 0.09578 1 VOXEL to MYR RM 0.4089806 1 VOXEL to TRY ₺ 3.6836988 1 VOXEL to JPY ¥ 13.8708596 1 VOXEL to RUB ₽ 7.9430354 1 VOXEL to INR ₹ 8.0953256 1 VOXEL to IDR Rp 1,570.1636832 1 VOXEL to KRW ₩ 134.1456368 1 VOXEL to PHP ₱ 5.31579 1 VOXEL to EGP ￡E. 4.8589194 1 VOXEL to BRL R$ 0.541157 1 VOXEL to CAD C$ 0.1321764 1 VOXEL to BDT ৳ 11.675582 1 VOXEL to NGN ₦ 153.9864638 1 VOXEL to UAH ₴ 3.984448 1 VOXEL to VES Bs 8.42864 1 VOXEL to PKR Rs 27.0022976 1 VOXEL to KZT ₸ 49.6006308 1 VOXEL to THB ฿ 3.170318 1 VOXEL to TWD NT$ 2.9414038 1 VOXEL to AED د.إ 0.3515126 1 VOXEL to CHF Fr 0.0785396 1 VOXEL to HKD HK$ 0.742295 1 VOXEL to MAD .د.م 0.8869228 1 VOXEL to MXN $ 1.8753724

Voxies Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Voxies, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Voxies What is the price of Voxies (VOXEL) today? The live price of Voxies (VOXEL) is 0.09578 USD . What is the market cap of Voxies (VOXEL)? The current market cap of Voxies is $ 23.35M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of VOXEL by its real-time market price of 0.09578 USD . What is the circulating supply of Voxies (VOXEL)? The current circulating supply of Voxies (VOXEL) is 243.80M USD . What was the highest price of Voxies (VOXEL)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Voxies (VOXEL) is 0.2966 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Voxies (VOXEL)? The 24-hour trading volume of Voxies (VOXEL) is $ 8.56M USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.

From Exchange to Ecosystem Builder: MEXC Celebrates 7th Anniversary at TOKEN2049 Dubai with $300M Ecosystem Development Fund Launch MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!