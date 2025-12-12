Voxies to Jordanian Dinar Conversion Table
VOXEL to JOD Conversion Table
- 1 VOXEL0.01 JOD
- 2 VOXEL0.03 JOD
- 3 VOXEL0.04 JOD
- 4 VOXEL0.06 JOD
- 5 VOXEL0.07 JOD
- 6 VOXEL0.08 JOD
- 7 VOXEL0.10 JOD
- 8 VOXEL0.11 JOD
- 9 VOXEL0.13 JOD
- 10 VOXEL0.14 JOD
- 50 VOXEL0.70 JOD
- 100 VOXEL1.40 JOD
- 1,000 VOXEL13.99 JOD
- 5,000 VOXEL69.93 JOD
- 10,000 VOXEL139.86 JOD
The table above displays real-time Voxies to Jordanian Dinar (VOXEL to JOD) conversions across a range of values, from 1 VOXEL to 10,000 VOXEL. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked VOXEL amounts using the latest JOD market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom VOXEL to JOD amounts, please use the tool converter above.
JOD to VOXEL Conversion Table
- 1 JOD71.50 VOXEL
- 2 JOD143.004 VOXEL
- 3 JOD214.5 VOXEL
- 4 JOD286.008 VOXEL
- 5 JOD357.5 VOXEL
- 6 JOD429.01 VOXEL
- 7 JOD500.5 VOXEL
- 8 JOD572.01 VOXEL
- 9 JOD643.5 VOXEL
- 10 JOD715.02 VOXEL
- 50 JOD3,575 VOXEL
- 100 JOD7,150 VOXEL
- 1,000 JOD71,502 VOXEL
- 5,000 JOD357,511 VOXEL
- 10,000 JOD715,022 VOXEL
The table above shows real-time Jordanian Dinar to Voxies (JOD to VOXEL) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 JOD to 10,000 JOD. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Voxies you can get at current rates based on commonly used JOD amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Voxies (VOXEL) is currently trading at JD 0.01 JOD , reflecting a -0.35% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at JD268.65K with a fully diluted market capitalisation of JD3.56M JOD. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Voxies Price page.
180.39M JOD
Circulation Supply
268.65K
24-Hour Trading Volume
3.56M JOD
Market Cap
-0.35%
Price Change (1D)
JD 0.02426
24H High
JD 0.01938
24H Low
The VOXEL to JOD trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Voxies's fluctuations against JOD. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Voxies price.
VOXEL to JOD Conversion Summary
As of | 1 VOXEL = 0.01 JOD | 1 JOD = 71.50 VOXEL
Today, the exchange rate for 1 VOXEL to JOD is 0.01 JOD.
Buying 5 VOXEL will cost 0.07 JOD and 10 VOXEL is valued at 0.14 JOD.
1 JOD can be traded for 71.50 VOXEL.
50 JOD can be converted to 3,575 VOXEL, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 VOXEL to JOD has changed by -26.73% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -0.35%, reaching a high of 0.01719666729982905 JOD and a low of 0.013737486078758738 JOD.
One month ago, the value of 1 VOXEL was 0.02573829306087357 JOD, which represents a -45.67% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, VOXEL has changed by -0.0450473292211103 JOD, resulting in a -76.31% change in its value.
All About Voxies (VOXEL)
Now that you have calculated the price of Voxies (VOXEL), you can learn more about Voxies directly at MEXC. Learn about VOXEL past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Voxies, trading pairs, and more.
VOXEL to JOD Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Voxies (VOXEL) has fluctuated between 0.013737486078758738 JOD and 0.01719666729982905 JOD, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.013737486078758738 JOD to a high of 0.024738816519539727 JOD. You can view detailed VOXEL to JOD price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|JD 0.01
|JD 0.02
|JD 0.02
|JD 0.05
|Low
|JD 0
|JD 0
|JD 0
|JD 0
|Average
|JD 0.01
|JD 0.01
|JD 0.01
|JD 0.02
|Volatility
|+22.39%
|+57.80%
|+48.72%
|+83.92%
|Change
|-9.67%
|-26.66%
|-45.65%
|-77.12%
Voxies Price Forecast in JOD for 2026 and 2030
Voxies’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential VOXEL to JOD forecasts for the coming years:
VOXEL Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Voxies could reach approximately JD0.01 JOD, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
VOXEL Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, VOXEL may rise to around JD0.02 JOD, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Voxies Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
VOXEL and JOD in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Voxies (VOXEL) vs USD: Market Comparison
Voxies Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.01973
- 7-Day Change: -26.73%
- 30-Day Trend: -45.67%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including VOXEL, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to JOD, the USD price of VOXEL remains the primary market benchmark.
Jordanian Dinar (JOD) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (JOD/USD): 1.410357666704276
- 7-Day Change: -0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: -0.00%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger JOD means you will pay less to get the same amount of VOXEL.
- A weaker JOD means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
What Influences the VOXEL to JOD Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Voxies (VOXEL) and Jordanian Dinar (JOD) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in VOXEL, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the VOXEL to JOD rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and JOD-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. JOD Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence JOD's strength. When JOD weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like VOXEL, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Voxies, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for VOXEL may rise, impacting its conversion to JOD.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the VOXEL to JOD exchange rate calculated?
The VOXEL to JOD exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of VOXEL (often in USD or USDT), converted to JOD using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the VOXEL to JOD rate change so frequently?
VOXEL to JOD rate changes so frequently because both Voxies and Jordanian Dinar are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed VOXEL to JOD rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the VOXEL to JOD rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the VOXEL to JOD rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert VOXEL to JOD or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my VOXEL to JOD conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of VOXEL against JOD over time?
You can understand the VOXEL against JOD price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the VOXEL to JOD rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken JOD, impacting the conversion rate even if VOXEL stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the VOXEL to JOD exchange rate?
Voxies halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the VOXEL to JOD rate.
Can I compare the VOXEL to JOD rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the VOXEL to JOD rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the VOXEL to JOD rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Voxies price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the VOXEL to JOD conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but JOD markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target VOXEL to JOD price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Voxies and the Jordanian Dinar?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Voxies and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting VOXEL to JOD and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your JOD into VOXEL of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is VOXEL to JOD a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor VOXEL prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, VOXEL to JOD can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the VOXEL to JOD rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen JOD against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive VOXEL to JOD rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Voxies News and Market Updates
Binance Acts to Safeguard Its Users by Delisting Three Altcoins
On December 17, 2025, Binance, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, made headlines by announcing the cessation of trading for three altcoins: StaFi (FIS), REI Network (REI), and Voxies (VOXEL). The termination of all spot trading pairs involving these coins aligns with Binance’s ongoing efforts to ensure user protection and uphold market integrity.Continue Reading:Binance Acts to Safeguard Its Users by Delisting Three Altcoins2025/12/03
Binance Ends Trading for Three Altcoins to Prioritize Security
Binance will delist three altcoins—FIS, REI, and VOXEL—on December 17, 2025. The decision follows a comprehensive review prioritizing user safety and market standards. Continue Reading:Binance Ends Trading for Three Altcoins to Prioritize Security The post Binance Ends Trading for Three Altcoins to Prioritize Security appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.2025/12/03
Binance to Delist FIS, REI, and VOXEL on December 17
The post Binance to Delist FIS, REI, and VOXEL on December 17 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Binance will delist spot trading pairs for StaFi (FIS), REI Network (REI), and Voxies (VOXEL) on December 17 at 03:00 UTC following routine reviews. The exchange assesses assets based on team commitment, development progress, liquidity, network security, transparency, regulatory compliance, token supply changes, and community support. Tokens that don’t meet these standards are removed to …2025/12/03
Binance Delisting 3 Altcoins Signals a Bigger Purge
The post Binance Delisting 3 Altcoins Signals a Bigger Purge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Binance will delist StaFi (FIS), REI Network (REI), and Voxies (VOXEL) from all spot trading pairs on December 17, 2025, at 03:00 UTC, due to poor liquidity and low trading volumes. This decision highlights rising pressure on underperforming altcoins in a challenging market. All three projects posted less than $1 million in daily volume before the announcement. Sponsored Binance Delisting Announcement Causes Freefall for 3 Altcoins The exchange announced the delisting on December 3, 2025, citing its regular asset review. Binance considers multiple factors for listings, including: Project team commitment, Development activity, Trading volume and liquidity, Network stability, Transparency, regulatory concerns, and community sentiment. FIS and REI both recorded volumes under $1 million in the 24-hour period, indicating a weak market presence. VOXEL, after initial promise, declined steadily over six months, ultimately failing to meet Binance’s standards. Therefore, the exchange has marked them for delisting. “Binance will delist FIS, REI, VOXEL on 2025-12-17,” read an excerpt in the announcement. Binance introduced new policies in 2025, such as a ‘Vote to Delist‘ feature for community input and a ‘Monitoring Zone’ for projects with limited updates or development activity. These steps aim to increase transparency and protect users. Sponsored The removal impacts several services beyond spot trading, including Trading Bots, Spot Copy Trading, Simple Earn, mining pools, loans, and margin trading. Deposits will not be credited after December 18, 2025. Withdrawals remain available until February 16, 2026. The announcement sent the three altcoins tumbling amid expectation of reduced liquidity. StaFi (FIS), REI Network (REI), and Voxies (VOXEL) Price Performances. Source: TradingView “VOXEL was a really good token, but the last 6 months’ performance was really poor. As expected, it is now delisted. FIS and REI have been way worse, not even 1 million dollar volume in 24 hours. They should have been…2025/12/03
Disclaimer
