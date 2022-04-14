Veritas (VPT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Veritas (VPT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Veritas (VPT) Information Veritas is an AI security protocol for autonomous vulnerability detection and self-healing smart contracts. Built on custom-trained AI and multi-agent framework infrastructure, it finds and fixes vulnerabilities in real-time, brings high-end security to early-stage projects at minimal cost and backs everything with full insurance coverage against attacks. Official Website: https://veritasprotocol.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.veritasprotocol.com/ Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0x00096697dc24bd10423690126d91546a20ccb3f0 Buy VPT Now!

Veritas (VPT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Veritas (VPT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 258.80K $ 258.80K $ 258.80K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 268.13M $ 268.13M $ 268.13M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 965.20K $ 965.20K $ 965.20K All-Time High: $ 0.054879 $ 0.054879 $ 0.054879 All-Time Low: $ 0.0001400421074309 $ 0.0001400421074309 $ 0.0001400421074309 Current Price: $ 0.0009652 $ 0.0009652 $ 0.0009652 Learn more about Veritas (VPT) price

Veritas (VPT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Veritas (VPT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VPT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VPT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VPT's tokenomics, explore VPT token's live price!

