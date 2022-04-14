Wrapped Accumulate (WACME) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Wrapped Accumulate (WACME), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

The Accumulate Protocol("Accumulate")is an identity-based, Delegated Proof of Stake(DPoS) blockchain designed to power the digital economy through interoperability with Layer-1 blockchains, integration with enterprise tech stacks, and interfacing with the World Wide Web.Accumulate bypasses the trilemma of security, scalability, and decentralization by implementing a chain-of-chains architecture in which digital identities with the ability to manage keys, tokens, data, and other identities are treated as their own independent blockchains.

Wrapped Accumulate (WACME) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Wrapped Accumulate (WACME), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 240.83K $ 240.83K $ 240.83K Total Supply: $ 500.00M $ 500.00M $ 500.00M Circulating Supply: $ 32.03M $ 32.03M $ 32.03M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.76M $ 3.76M $ 3.76M All-Time High: $ 0.1036 $ 0.1036 $ 0.1036 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000999576793482 $ 0.00000999576793482 $ 0.00000999576793482 Current Price: $ 0.007519 $ 0.007519 $ 0.007519 Learn more about Wrapped Accumulate (WACME) price

Wrapped Accumulate (WACME) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped Accumulate (WACME) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WACME tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WACME tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WACME's tokenomics, explore WACME token's live price!

