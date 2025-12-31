PANews reported on November 30th that, according to data from Token Unlocks, tokens such as SUI, ENA, and SANTOS will undergo significant unlocking next week. Among them: Sui (SUI) will unlock approximately 55.54 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on December 1st, representing 0.56% of the total supply, worth approximately $85 million. Ethena (ENA) will unlock approximately 95.31 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on December 2nd, representing 0.64% of the total supply, worth approximately $27.2 million. The Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) will unlock approximately 5.7 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on December 1st, representing 19% of the total supply and worth approximately $12.7 million. Walrus (WAL) will unlock approximately 32.7 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on December 1st, representing 0.65% of the total supply and worth approximately $5.5 million. Jito (JTO) will unlock approximately 11.31 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on December 7th, representing 1.13% of the total supply and worth approximately $5.4 million.

The post SUI Price Extends Correction Despite Robust Network Growth in Q3 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SUI price gives a major breakdown from the support trendline of a symmetrical triangle pattern, which has driven a prolonged sideways trend since November 2024. In mid-August, Grayscale launched two new single-asset trusts, Deep and Wal, adding to its existing SUI trust offering. Amid the current price correction, SUI buyers could recoup at the immediate support levels of $1.58 and $1.44. On November 14th, the SUI price tumbled over 5.51% to reach its current trading value of $1.77 trading value. The pullback aligns with an extended correction in the broader crypto market and substantial liquidation in the majority of major assets. Despite the mounting selling pressure, the SUI network has recorded significant growth since last quarter and disclosed key developments to bolster its market utility. Will the fundamental support bolster the price to prevent further downtrend? SUI Expands Institutional Footprint With New Trusts and Bank Integrations SUI, the native cryptocurrency of the SUI blockchain, has witnessed a significant correction from the July 2025 high of $4.44 to the current trading value of $1.77, accounting for a 60% loss. Despite the price pullback, SUI’s ecosystem expanded its presence in the traditional financial space through targeted investment products and key partnerships. During mid-August, the asset management firm Grayscale launched two single-asset trusts from the SUI blockchain: Deep (from DeepBook) and Wal (from Walrus). These products, available to accredited investors through private placements, are Grayscale’s first comprehensive stack on one chain, building off of its existing SUI trust that is used to funnel capital into Sui’s liquidity and data layers. Swiss regulators Sygnum and AMINA Banks introduce services of SUI in July and August with custody, spot trading, derivatives, staking, and collateralized lending services under the FINMA rules. Sygnum’s off-balance sheet storage has protected client assets from insolvency dangers, and AMINA launched as…

