What is Walrus (WAL)

Walrus is a decentralized data storage network for data and rich media content such as large text files, videos, images, and audio. Unlike traditional cloud storage systems that rely on storing full copies of data in centralized servers, Walrus splits data into small pieces and distributes them across multiple nodes globally. By decentralizing this way, Walrus ensures the data remains available quickly, even in the face of failure; if parts of the network go offline, the system can still retrieve complete data.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Walrus What is the price of Walrus (WAL) today? The live price of Walrus (WAL) is 0.5567 USD . What is the market cap of Walrus (WAL)? The current market cap of Walrus is $ 732.29M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of WAL by its real-time market price of 0.5567 USD . What is the circulating supply of Walrus (WAL)? The current circulating supply of Walrus (WAL) is 1.32B USD . What was the highest price of Walrus (WAL)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Walrus (WAL) is 1.903 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Walrus (WAL)? The 24-hour trading volume of Walrus (WAL) is $ 330.85K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

