Trump Says Roger Clemens Should ‘Sue The Hell Out Of’ MLB If He’s Denied Hall of Fame

Topline President Donald Trump said Roger Clemens should sue Major League Baseball if he is not elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, claiming the legendary pitcher "went through his own Witch Hunt" over longstanding accusations of performance enhancing drug use. Clemens could be inducted into the Hall of Fame if a player committee votes him in on Sunday. Getty Images Key Facts Trump's post on Sunday is his latest advocating for the former pitcher, following another lengthy post on Saturday where he called Clemens' exclusion from the Hall of Fame so far a "total travesty," and was being kept from the honor due to "rumors and innuendo, which were not proven." Clemens, who was found not guilty in 2012 on charges of lying to Congress about his steroid use, has previously said he did not care about getting into the Hall of Fame, telling reporters at a 2008 press conference, "I don't need the Hall of Fame to justify that I put my butt on the line and I worked my tail off." Clemens is one of eight players being deliberated on by the 16-member Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee, which announces its decision Sunday evening on electing players to the Hall of Fame. Crucial Quote "Roger Clemens, who won 354 games, went through his own Witch Hunt. HE WAS ACQUITTED OF ALL CHARGES!!! If he doesn't get into the Hall of Fame, he should sue the hell out of Major League Baseball! President DJT," Trump posted Sunday afternoon.