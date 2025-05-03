Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners
Witch Token Price(WITCH)
The current price of Witch Token (WITCH) today is 0.0796 USD with a current market cap of $ 2.17M USD. WITCH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Witch Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 47.95 USD
- Witch Token price change within the day is -3.04%
- It has a circulating supply of 27.30M USD
Get real-time price updates of the WITCH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WITCH price information.
Track the price changes of Witch Token for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.002496
|-3.04%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0025
|+3.24%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0103
|-11.46%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0095
|+13.55%
Today, WITCH recorded a change of $ -0.002496 (-3.04%), reflecting its latest market activity.Witch Token 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0025 (+3.24%), showing the token's short-term performance.Witch Token 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, WITCH saw a change of $ -0.0103 (-11.46%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Witch Token 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0095 (+13.55%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Witch Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
-3.04%
-0.50%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
WITCH is a project that will bridge between the exciting world of and boundless potential of NFTs and you through our products (WitchWitch, Witchcraft). Witchwitch is our first location-based social media platform where user uploaded content will be stored on the blockchain. Users can later mint their content as NFTs on Witchcraft. Besides issuing NFTs users can also participate in NFT auctions dropped by renowned artist, celebrities on Witchcraft.Through our parternship with major entertainment and graphic design companies such as Warner Music Korea and Studio Lennon, we plan to hold auctions of high quality NFTs of the most sought after artists across the world.
Witch Token is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Witch Token investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check WITCH staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Witch Token on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Witch Token buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Witch Token, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of WITCH? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Witch Token price prediction page.
Tracing WITCH's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing WITCH's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Witch Token price history page.
Looking for how to buy Witch Token? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Witch Token on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 WITCH to VND
₫2,094.674
|1 WITCH to AUD
A$0.12338
|1 WITCH to GBP
￡0.0597
|1 WITCH to EUR
€0.070048
|1 WITCH to USD
$0.0796
|1 WITCH to MYR
RM0.339892
|1 WITCH to TRY
₺3.061416
|1 WITCH to JPY
¥11.527672
|1 WITCH to RUB
₽6.601228
|1 WITCH to INR
₹6.727792
|1 WITCH to IDR
Rp1,304.917824
|1 WITCH to KRW
₩111.484576
|1 WITCH to PHP
₱4.4178
|1 WITCH to EGP
￡E.4.038108
|1 WITCH to BRL
R$0.44974
|1 WITCH to CAD
C$0.109848
|1 WITCH to BDT
৳9.70324
|1 WITCH to NGN
₦127.973716
|1 WITCH to UAH
₴3.31136
|1 WITCH to VES
Bs7.0048
|1 WITCH to PKR
Rs22.440832
|1 WITCH to KZT
₸41.221656
|1 WITCH to THB
฿2.63476
|1 WITCH to TWD
NT$2.444516
|1 WITCH to AED
د.إ0.292132
|1 WITCH to CHF
Fr0.065272
|1 WITCH to HKD
HK$0.6169
|1 WITCH to MAD
.د.م0.737096
|1 WITCH to MXN
$1.558568
For a more in-depth understanding of Witch Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
