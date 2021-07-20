Witch Token (WITCH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Witch Token (WITCH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Witch Token (WITCH) Information WITCH is a project that will bridge between the exciting world of and boundless potential of NFTs and you through our products (WitchWitch, Witchcraft). Witchwitch is our first location-based social media platform where user uploaded content will be stored on the blockchain. Users can later mint their content as NFTs on Witchcraft. Besides issuing NFTs users can also participate in NFT auctions dropped by renowned artist, celebrities on Witchcraft.Through our parternship with major entertainment and graphic design companies such as Warner Music Korea and Studio Lennon, we plan to hold auctions of high quality NFTs of the most sought after artists across the world. Official Website: https://witchwitch.io/ Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1p0ugWBeCfgQHVA_JJ0z_TFUz7e4OtcQZ/view Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xdc524e3c6910257744c1f93cf15e9f472b5bd236 Buy WITCH Now!

Witch Token (WITCH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Witch Token (WITCH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.64M $ 1.64M $ 1.64M Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 27.30M $ 27.30M $ 27.30M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.00M $ 6.00M $ 6.00M All-Time High: $ 2.594 $ 2.594 $ 2.594 All-Time Low: $ 0.044990485316681025 $ 0.044990485316681025 $ 0.044990485316681025 Current Price: $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 Learn more about Witch Token (WITCH) price

Witch Token (WITCH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Witch Token (WITCH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WITCH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WITCH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WITCH's tokenomics, explore WITCH token's live price!

Analysing the price history of WITCH helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

WITCH Price Prediction

