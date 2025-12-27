Billionaires rally around David Sacks after NYT exposé

David Sacks has seen considerable support from a raft of high-profile billionaires and Trump cabinet members following the publication of a damning New York Times article that shows the conflicts of interest between his investments and his role in the federal government. Within hours of the article's publication, dozens of wealthy investors, entrepreneurs, and executives took to X to show their support for the so-called crypto and AI czar, who continues to hold hundreds of illiquid investments that seemingly conflict with his position in the Trump administration. The replies appeared quickly and with furor, though they never actually argued about the facts in the article. Instead, they claimed that Sacks' expertise was great for the government, that holding his investments is what makes him an expert, and suggested that the article amounted to little more than a witch hunt. Angry billionaires that leapt to Sacks' defense include Elon Musk, Marc Andreessen, Shaun Maguire, Bill Ackman, Don Wilson and Brian Armstrong, amongst dozens of others. Sacks' supporters were unable to give a reason for their animus outside of him being a "courageous" "badass." Read more: Donald Trump is suing the New York Times for harming his memecoin Feelings don't care about your facts While many of the wealthiest individuals alive like to say they only trust facts, it's become obvious that most of them are more invested in their feelings. Indeed, none of the retorts described inaccurate reporting or a reason for the article to be considered an "op-ed," as a legal threat letter to the NYT from Clare Locke stated it should be. Marc Andreessen, the founder of a16z, called Sacks "a credit to our nation," Don Wilson of DRW declared he was cancelling his subscription to the NYT, Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, stated the NYT is "a political…