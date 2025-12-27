The post Trump Says Roger Clemens Should ‘Sue The Hell Out Of’ MLB If He’s Denied Hall of Fame appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump said Roger Clemens should sue Major League Baseball if he is not elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, claiming the legendary pitcher “went through his own Witch Hunt” over longstanding accusations of performance enhancing drug use. Clemens could be inducted into the Hall of Fame if a player committee votes him in on Sunday. Getty Images Key Facts Trump’s post on Sunday is his latest advocating for the former pitcher, following another lengthy post on Saturday where he called Clemens’ exclusion from the Hall of Fame so far a “total travesty,” and was being kept from the honor due to “rumors and innuendo, which were not proven.” Clemens, who was found not guilty in 2012 on charges of lying to Congress about his steroid use, has previously said he did not care about getting into the Hall of Fame, telling reporters at a 2008 press conference, “I don’t need the Hall of Fame to justify that I put my butt on the line and I worked my tail off.” Clemens is one of eight players being deliberated on by the 16-member Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee, which announces its decision Sunday evening on electing players to the Hall of Fame. Crucial Quote “Roger Clemens, who won 354 games, went through his own Witch Hunt. HE WAS ACQUITTED OF ALL CHARGES!!! If he doesn’t get into the Hall of Fame, he should sue the hell out of Major League Baseball! President DJT,” Trump posted Sunday afternoon. Read More Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/zacharyfolk/2025/12/07/trump-says-roger-clemens-should-sue-mlb-if-hes-denied-hall-of-fame-hours-before-nominees-are-announced/

The post Billionaires rally around David Sacks after NYT exposé appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. David Sacks has seen considerable support from a raft of high-profile billionaires and Trump cabinet members following the publication of a damning New York Times article that shows the conflicts of interest between his investments and his role in the federal government. Within hours of the article’s publication, dozens of wealthy investors, entrepreneurs, and executives took to X to show their support for the so-called crypto and AI czar, who continues to hold hundreds of illiquid investments that seemingly conflict with his position in the Trump administration. The replies appeared quickly and with furor, though they never actually argued about the facts in the article. Instead, they claimed that Sacks’ expertise was great for the government, that holding his investments is what makes him an expert, and suggested that the article amounted to little more than a witch hunt. Angry billionaires that leapt to Sacks’ defense include Elon Musk, Marc Andreessen, Shaun Maguire, Bill Ackman, Don Wilson and Brian Armstrong, amongst dozens of others. Sacks’ supporters were unable to give a reason for their animus outside of him being a “courageous” “badass.” Read more: Donald Trump is suing the New York Times for harming his memecoin Feelings don’t care about your facts While many of the wealthiest individuals alive like to say they only trust facts, it’s become obvious that most of them are more invested in their feelings. Indeed, none of the retorts described inaccurate reporting or a reason for the article to be considered an “op-ed,” as a legal threat letter to the NYT from Clare Locke stated it should be. Marc Andreessen, the founder of a16z, called Sacks “a credit to our nation,” Don Wilson of DRW declared he was cancelling his subscription to the NYT, Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, stated the NYT is “a political…

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.