WSPN Brings Institutional Treasury Yields to Stablecoin Holders with W Earn Launch TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Worldwide Stablecoin Payment Network (WSPN) today announced the launch of W Earn, an institutional-grade yield product that enables WUSD holders to earn offers an indicative target yield of around 4% (subject to market conditions). The product is now live at wearn.app. "W Earn represents our commitment to making institutional-grade financial products accessible through simple, compliant infrastructure," said Raymond Yuan, Founder & CEO of WSPN. "Users can now earn stable returns on their stablecoin holdings while maintaining full liquidity of their principal." Institutional Asset Management Meets Stablecoin Efficiency W Earn generates returns by deploying user funds into low-risk instruments including U.S. Treasury bills and money market funds. WSPN works with licensed trust companies to ensure regulatory compliance, with all underlying assets held through licensed custodians. Returns are calculated daily, with settlements completed within two business days. Users can redeem their principal at any time without penalties. This approach addresses a fundamental gap in the digital asset ecosystem: traditional savings accounts offer minimal returns, while many crypto yield products involve complex protocols and smart contract risks. W Earn bridges this gap by combining institutional asset management practices with the efficiency and transparency of stablecoin infrastructure. Built for Platform Integration W Earn is built on a full API integration model, allowing platforms to seamlessly embed yield functionality into their existing user experience through white-label solutions. The product operates on a whitelist basis, focusing primarily on institutional and B2B clients—aligning with WSPN's strategy of providing enterprise-grade infrastructure solutions. Early adopters including Stableflow have already integrated W Earn, launching dedicated rewards interfaces powered by WSPN's API. For more information about W Earn or to inquire about integration opportunities, visit wearn.app or contact WSPN's business development team. About WSPN WSPN is a leading provider of next-generation stablecoin infrastructure, dedicated to building a more secure, efficient, and transparent global payment ecosystem. Our flagship stablecoin, WUSD, is fully backed and pegged 1:1 to the U.S. Dollar, serving as the foundation for a suite of integrated financial solutions. These solutions support a range of financial applications from institutional treasury management to programmable payments and decentralized finance. With a strong focus on transparency, regulatory compliance, and user accessibility, WSPN bridges the gap between Web3 innovation and traditional financial systems, driving the global adoption of stablecoins at scale. Learn more: www.wspn.io | X | LinkedIn