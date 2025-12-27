BitcoinWorld WSPN Launches White-Label Stablecoin Infrastructure to Enable Enterprises to Issue Branded Stablecoins TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Worldwide Stablecoin Payment Network (WSPN), a leading provider of next-generation stablecoin infrastructure, today announced the launch of its White-Label Stablecoin Solution, enabling enterprises and financial institutions to rapidly deploy their own branded stablecoins using WSPN’s production-grade infrastructure. The offering leverages WSPN’s proven stablecoin technology stack, which already powers WUSD in live production. By providing a turnkey solution, WSPN eliminates the technical complexity and regulatory burden traditionally associated with launching a stablecoin. “Building a scalable stablecoin from scratch requires significant engineering resources, regulatory expertise, and operational infrastructure,” said Raymond Yuan, Founder & CEO of WSPN. “Our White-Label Solution allows enterprises to launch their own branded stablecoins in a fraction of the time and cost, backed by the same infrastructure that powers our own tokens.” The solution includes four core components: client-controlled mint and burn smart contracts/infrastructure, custody and wallet infrastructure, KYT compliance layer for regulatory adherence, and user front-end with APIs for seamless integration. WSPN is already powering a euro-denominated stablecoin for an EU-based partner and is actively onboarding additional clients across multiple jurisdictions and currency denominations. The solution is designed for financial institutions, payment providers, and enterprises seeking to leverage stablecoin technology without building infrastructure from the ground up. For more information, contact WSPN’s business development team or visit www.wspn.io. About WSPN WSPN is a leading provider of next-generation stablecoin infrastructure, dedicated to building a more secure, efficient, and transparent global payment ecosystem. Our flagship stablecoin, WUSD, is fully backed and pegged 1:1 to the U.S. Dollar, serving as the foundation for a suite of integrated financial solutions. These solutions support a range of financial applications from institutional treasury management to programmable payments and decentralized finance. With a strong focus on transparency, regulatory compliance, and user accessibility, WSPN bridges the gap between Web3 innovation and traditional financial systems, driving the global adoption of stablecoins at scale. Learn more: www.wspn.io | X | LinkedIn This post WSPN Launches White-Label Stablecoin Infrastructure to Enable Enterprises to Issue Branded Stablecoins first appeared on BitcoinWorld.

WSPN Brings Institutional Treasury Yields to Stablecoin Holders with W Earn Launch TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Worldwide Stablecoin Payment Network (WSPN) today announced the launch of W Earn, an institutional-grade yield product that enables WUSD holders to earn offers an indicative target yield of around 4% (subject to market conditions). The product is now live at wearn.app. "W Earn represents our commitment to making institutional-grade financial products accessible through simple, compliant infrastructure," said Raymond Yuan, Founder & CEO of WSPN. "Users can now earn stable returns on their stablecoin holdings while maintaining full liquidity of their principal." Institutional Asset Management Meets Stablecoin Efficiency W Earn generates returns by deploying user funds into low-risk instruments including U.S. Treasury bills and money market funds. WSPN works with licensed trust companies to ensure regulatory compliance, with all underlying assets held through licensed custodians. Returns are calculated daily, with settlements completed within two business days. Users can redeem their principal at any time without penalties. This approach addresses a fundamental gap in the digital asset ecosystem: traditional savings accounts offer minimal returns, while many crypto yield products involve complex protocols and smart contract risks. W Earn bridges this gap by combining institutional asset management practices with the efficiency and transparency of stablecoin infrastructure. Built for Platform Integration W Earn is built on a full API integration model, allowing platforms to seamlessly embed yield functionality into their existing user experience through white-label solutions. The product operates on a whitelist basis, focusing primarily on institutional and B2B clients—aligning with WSPN's strategy of providing enterprise-grade infrastructure solutions. Early adopters including Stableflow have already integrated W Earn, launching dedicated rewards interfaces powered by WSPN's API. For more information about W Earn or to inquire about integration opportunities, visit wearn.app or contact WSPN's business development team.

WUSD Cross-Chain Bridging Now Live On Stargate Finance TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Worldwide Stablecoin Payment Network (WSPN), a leading stablecoin infrastructure provider with its flagship product stablecoin WUSD, is pleased to announce that WUSD cross-chain bridging is now officially live on Stargate Finance, marking a significant milestone in expanding the accessibility and utility of the WUSD across multiple blockchain networks. Users can now seamlessly bridge WUSD across supported blockchain networks through Stargate Finance's proven infrastructure at https://stargate.finance/bridge. This integration leverages LayerZero's omnichain protocol to enable secure and efficient cross-chain transfers, providing users with enhanced flexibility in managing their WUSD holdings across different ecosystems. The bridging service supports Viction, Ethereum, Polygon and more networks to come, enabling users to access diverse DeFi ecosystems and optimize their transaction costs by choosing the most efficient network for their specific needs. This milestone reinforces WSPN's commitment to building comprehensive stablecoin infrastructure that serves the evolving needs of the digital economy. The multi-chain accessibility of WUSD through Stargate Finance opens new possibilities for users, developers, and partners across different blockchain ecosystems, providing stable, reliable, and accessible financial infrastructure that bridges traditional and decentralized finance. Visit https://stargate.finance/bridge to start bridging your WUSD across supported networks and unlocking new opportunities in the multi-chain ecosystem.

