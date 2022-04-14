Xai (XAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Xai (XAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Xai (XAI) Information Xai was developed to enable real economies and open trade in the next generation of video games. With Xai, potentially billions of traditional gamers can own and trade valuable in-game items in their favorite games for the first time, without the need to use crypto-wallets. Official Website: https://xai.games/ Whitepaper: https://xai-foundation.gitbook.io/xai-network/xai-blockchain/welcome-to-xai Block Explorer: https://arbiscan.io/token/0x4Cb9a7AE498CEDcBb5EAe9f25736aE7d428C9D66 Buy XAI Now!

Xai (XAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Xai (XAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 81.20M $ 81.20M $ 81.20M Total Supply: $ 2.50B $ 2.50B $ 2.50B Circulating Supply: $ 1.70B $ 1.70B $ 1.70B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 119.30M $ 119.30M $ 119.30M All-Time High: $ 1.6337 $ 1.6337 $ 1.6337 All-Time Low: $ 0.03866533668546428 $ 0.03866533668546428 $ 0.03866533668546428 Current Price: $ 0.04772 $ 0.04772 $ 0.04772 Learn more about Xai (XAI) price

Xai (XAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Xai (XAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XAI's tokenomics, explore XAI token's live price!

