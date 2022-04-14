XCAD Network (XCAD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into XCAD Network (XCAD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

XCAD Network (XCAD) Information XCAD Network is a tokenisation and NFT platform for content creators. It allows creators to issue their own fan tokens and reward their viewers directly on YouTube for consuming their content. Think CHZ but for content creators. Official Website: https://xcadnetwork.com/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/AHcxvCP5se2DiqfcXwBz8i7WygwWJdd8f9S9t6nd4YsQ Buy XCAD Now!

XCAD Network (XCAD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for XCAD Network (XCAD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.38M $ 1.38M $ 1.38M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 47.73M $ 47.73M $ 47.73M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 9.10628 $ 9.10628 $ 9.10628 All-Time Low: $ 0.027238932577182195 $ 0.027238932577182195 $ 0.027238932577182195 Current Price: $ 0.02884 $ 0.02884 $ 0.02884 Learn more about XCAD Network (XCAD) price

XCAD Network (XCAD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of XCAD Network (XCAD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XCAD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XCAD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XCAD's tokenomics, explore XCAD token's live price!

