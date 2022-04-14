XCarnival (XCV) Tokenomics

XCarnival (XCV) Information

XCarnival is a lending aggregator for Metaverse assets, which offers innovative liquidation solutions for varieties of NFTs and long- tail crypto assets. As a pioneer of NFT lending provider, XCarnival has won the Championships of BSC Hackathon for Southeast Asia. It‘s also one of the first projects educating users to adopt the NFT-lending modes with mining rewards. XCarnival is a multi-chain protocol and will deploy on Ethereum, Polygon and Solana.

Official Website:
https://xcarnival.fi/
Block Explorer:
https://bscscan.com/token/0x4be63a9b26EE89b9a3a13fd0aA1D0b2427C135f8

XCarnival (XCV) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for XCarnival (XCV), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 678.37K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 790.64M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 858.00K
All-Time High:
$ 2.063
All-Time Low:
$ 0.000264223930471337
Current Price:
$ 0.000858
XCarnival (XCV) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of XCarnival (XCV) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of XCV tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many XCV tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand XCV's tokenomics, explore XCV token's live price!

XCarnival (XCV) Price History

Analysing the price history of XCV helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

XCV Price Prediction

Want to know where XCV might be heading? Our XCV price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

