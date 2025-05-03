Join MEXC Today
XCarnival Price(XCV)
The current price of XCarnival (XCV) today is 0.000523 USD with a current market cap of $ 413.51K USD. XCV to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key XCarnival Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 63.30K USD
- XCarnival price change within the day is -0.94%
- It has a circulating supply of 790.64M USD
Get real-time price updates of the XCV to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XCV price information.
Track the price changes of XCarnival for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00000496
|-0.94%
|30 Days
|$ +0.000101
|+23.93%
|60 Days
|$ +0.000046
|+9.64%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000198
|+60.92%
Today, XCV recorded a change of $ -0.00000496 (-0.94%), reflecting its latest market activity.XCarnival 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000101 (+23.93%), showing the token's short-term performance.XCarnival 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, XCV saw a change of $ +0.000046 (+9.64%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.XCarnival 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.000198 (+60.92%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of XCarnival: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.20%
-0.94%
+3.97%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
XCarnival is a lending aggregator for Metaverse assets, which offers innovative liquidation solutions for varieties of NFTs and long- tail crypto assets. As a pioneer of NFT lending provider, XCarnival has won the Championships of BSC Hackathon for Southeast Asia. It‘s also one of the first projects educating users to adopt the NFT-lending modes with mining rewards. XCarnival is a multi-chain protocol and will deploy on Ethereum, Polygon and Solana.
|1 XCV to VND
₫13.762745
|1 XCV to AUD
A$0.00081065
|1 XCV to GBP
￡0.00039225
|1 XCV to EUR
€0.00046024
|1 XCV to USD
$0.000523
|1 XCV to MYR
RM0.00223321
|1 XCV to TRY
₺0.02017211
|1 XCV to JPY
¥0.0757827
|1 XCV to RUB
₽0.04327302
|1 XCV to INR
₹0.04426149
|1 XCV to IDR
Rp8.57376912
|1 XCV to KRW
₩0.73249288
|1 XCV to PHP
₱0.02911018
|1 XCV to EGP
￡E.0.02654748
|1 XCV to BRL
R$0.00295495
|1 XCV to CAD
C$0.00072174
|1 XCV to BDT
৳0.0637537
|1 XCV to NGN
₦0.83813888
|1 XCV to UAH
₴0.0217568
|1 XCV to VES
Bs0.044978
|1 XCV to PKR
Rs0.14744416
|1 XCV to KZT
₸0.26916718
|1 XCV to THB
฿0.0173113
|1 XCV to TWD
NT$0.01606133
|1 XCV to AED
د.إ0.00191941
|1 XCV to CHF
Fr0.00042886
|1 XCV to HKD
HK$0.00405325
|1 XCV to MAD
.د.م0.00484298
|1 XCV to MXN
$0.01024034
For a more in-depth understanding of XCarnival, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
