XYO to Omani Rial Conversion Table
XYO to OMR Conversion Table
- 1 XYO0.00 OMR
- 2 XYO0.00 OMR
- 3 XYO0.01 OMR
- 4 XYO0.01 OMR
- 5 XYO0.01 OMR
- 6 XYO0.01 OMR
- 7 XYO0.01 OMR
- 8 XYO0.02 OMR
- 9 XYO0.02 OMR
- 10 XYO0.02 OMR
- 50 XYO0.10 OMR
- 100 XYO0.20 OMR
- 1,000 XYO2.04 OMR
- 5,000 XYO10.18 OMR
- 10,000 XYO20.36 OMR
The table above displays real-time XYO to Omani Rial (XYO to OMR) conversions across a range of values, from 1 XYO to 10,000 XYO. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked XYO amounts using the latest OMR market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom XYO to OMR amounts, please use the tool converter above.
OMR to XYO Conversion Table
- 1 OMR491.2 XYO
- 2 OMR982.4 XYO
- 3 OMR1,473 XYO
- 4 OMR1,964 XYO
- 5 OMR2,456 XYO
- 6 OMR2,947 XYO
- 7 OMR3,438 XYO
- 8 OMR3,929 XYO
- 9 OMR4,421 XYO
- 10 OMR4,912 XYO
- 50 OMR24,561 XYO
- 100 OMR49,122 XYO
- 1,000 OMR491,225 XYO
- 5,000 OMR2,456,126 XYO
- 10,000 OMR4,912,253 XYO
The table above shows real-time Omani Rial to XYO (OMR to XYO) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 OMR to 10,000 OMR. It serves as a quick reference to see how much XYO you can get at current rates based on commonly used OMR amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
XYO (XYO) is currently trading at ر.ع. 0.00 OMR , reflecting a -1.12% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ر.ع.-- with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ر.ع.-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated XYO Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
--
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
-1.12%
Price Change (1D)
--
24H High
--
24H Low
The XYO to OMR trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track XYO's fluctuations against OMR. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current XYO price.
XYO to OMR Conversion Summary
As of | 1 XYO = 0.00 OMR | 1 OMR = 491.2 XYO
Today, the exchange rate for 1 XYO to OMR is 0.00 OMR.
Buying 5 XYO will cost 0.01 OMR and 10 XYO is valued at 0.02 OMR.
1 OMR can be traded for 491.2 XYO.
50 OMR can be converted to 24,561 XYO, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 XYO to OMR has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -1.12%, reaching a high of -- OMR and a low of -- OMR.
One month ago, the value of 1 XYO was -- OMR, which represents a -- change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, XYO has changed by -- OMR, resulting in a -- change in its value.
All About XYO (XYO)
Now that you have calculated the price of XYO (XYO), you can learn more about XYO directly at MEXC. Learn about XYO past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy XYO, trading pairs, and more.
XYO to OMR Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, XYO (XYO) has fluctuated between -- OMR and -- OMR, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.0018737928695756556 OMR to a high of 0.0022786246623852113 OMR. You can view detailed XYO to OMR price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|ر.ع. 0
|ر.ع. 0
|ر.ع. 0
|ر.ع. 0
|Low
|ر.ع. 0
|ر.ع. 0
|ر.ع. 0
|ر.ع. 0
|Average
|ر.ع. 0
|ر.ع. 0
|ر.ع. 0
|ر.ع. 0
|Volatility
|+6.26%
|+19.34%
|+85.08%
|+56.46%
|Change
|+0.38%
|-2.57%
|+2.52%
|-46.18%
XYO Price Forecast in OMR for 2026 and 2030
XYO’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential XYO to OMR forecasts for the coming years:
XYO Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, XYO could reach approximately ر.ع.0.00 OMR, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
XYO Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, XYO may rise to around ر.ع.0.00 OMR, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our XYO Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
XYO and OMR in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
XYO (XYO) vs USD: Market Comparison
XYO Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.00528
- 7-Day Change: 0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including XYO, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to OMR, the USD price of XYO remains the primary market benchmark.
Omani Rial (OMR) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (OMR/USD): 2.594551959794823
- 7-Day Change: -0.23%
- 30-Day Trend: -0.23%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger OMR means you will pay less to get the same amount of XYO.
- A weaker OMR means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
What Influences the XYO to OMR Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between XYO (XYO) and Omani Rial (OMR) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in XYO, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the XYO to OMR rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and OMR-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. OMR Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence OMR's strength. When OMR weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like XYO, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like XYO, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for XYO may rise, impacting its conversion to OMR.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the XYO to OMR exchange rate calculated?
The XYO to OMR exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of XYO (often in USD or USDT), converted to OMR using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the XYO to OMR rate change so frequently?
XYO to OMR rate changes so frequently because both XYO and Omani Rial are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed XYO to OMR rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the XYO to OMR rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the XYO to OMR rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert XYO to OMR or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my XYO to OMR conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of XYO against OMR over time?
You can understand the XYO against OMR price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the XYO to OMR rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken OMR, impacting the conversion rate even if XYO stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the XYO to OMR exchange rate?
XYO halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the XYO to OMR rate.
Can I compare the XYO to OMR rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the XYO to OMR rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the XYO to OMR rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the XYO price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the XYO to OMR conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but OMR markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target XYO to OMR price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences XYO and the Omani Rial?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both XYO and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting XYO to OMR and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your OMR into XYO of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is XYO to OMR a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor XYO prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, XYO to OMR can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the XYO to OMR rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen OMR against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive XYO to OMR rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
XYO News and Market Updates
XYO Expands European Presence with Bitpanda Listing
The post XYO Expands European Presence with Bitpanda Listing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XYO, the core token powering the XYO DePIN ecosystem, is now available for trading on Bitpanda, one of Europe’s leading digital asset platforms trusted by millions of users. Spot trading for XYO goes live today, August 28, giving European traders and ecosystem participants new ways to access and engage with the token. Strengthening Access Across Europe Bitpanda’s secure infrastructure, intuitive interface, and wide reach across the continent make it an ideal venue for expanding XYO’s adoption. With this listing, users across Europe can now seamlessly buy, sell, and trade XYO while participating in the growth of the broader XYO ecosystem. About the XYO Token XYO is the foundational asset of the XYO DePIN ecosystem, designed to connect, validate, and incentivize real-world and digital data in a decentralized way. It underpins network participation by rewarding users who collect, verify, and share location-based and other data types through the XYO-enabled COIN App, which has already turned over 8 million devices worldwide into active data nodes. Key Facts about XYO Token: Chains Deployed: Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, Base, Optimism Deflationary Mechanism: Yes Maximum Supply: 13,931,216,938 XYO Utilities: Staking, network participation, user rewards, data validation and verification How to Trade XYO on Bitpanda Sign up or log in to your Bitpanda account. Complete verification if required. Deposit funds using your preferred method. Search for XYO and begin trading. Learn more about joining Bitpanda | Join the XYO community The post XYO Expands European Presence with Bitpanda Listing appeared first on BeInCrypto. Source: https://beincrypto.com/xyo-expands-european-presence-bitpanda-listing/2025/08/28
XYO layer 1 blockchain launches alongside XL1 utility token
XYO has launched XYO Layer 1, a blockchain for high-volume, real-time data applications, introducing a dual-token model with XYO for governance and XL1 for network utility. XYO, the first and one of the largest DePIN project with over 10 million…2025/09/16
Prominent Founder Makes Unusual Bitcoin Prediction Ahead of Fed Decision – “A Drop to This Level Is Possible”
The post Prominent Founder Makes Unusual Bitcoin Prediction Ahead of Fed Decision – “A Drop to This Level Is Possible” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to some analysts, Bitcoin (BTC) is at risk of another sharp decline ahead of the critical Fed meeting this week. XYO co-founder Markus Levin said it is “not out of the question” that the Bitcoin price could fall to $50,000 amid deepening market fear. The Fed will announce whether it will cut interest rates on December 10th. While interest rate cuts typically provide liquidity to markets, supporting risk assets like cryptocurrencies, Levin believes the current market structure is insufficient to absorb this support. While Bitcoin is trading around $89,700 today, technical and sentiment indicators point to a deeper correction. Levin stated, “The fear and greed index has shifted to extreme fear. This increases the likelihood of a deeper correction.” The expert noted that the first critical demand zone for Bitcoin is $82,000, followed by $78,000. However, he added that if buyers remain weak at these levels, a drop below $70,000 is possible. According to Levin, even a “short-term drop below $50,000” is possible due to the low liquidity environment. In the options market, the picture is slightly different. Data shows that the largest short position in options expiring on December 26th is at $85,000, suggesting investors aren’t expecting significant short-term declines. TYMIO founder Georgii Verbitskii, however, stated that Bitcoin’s technical outlook remains fragile, saying, “Structurally, the uptrend has been broken. It’s premature to rule out deeper pullbacks until Bitcoin establishes a strong hold above $100,000.” According to Verbitskii, a retest of $70,000 is possible as long as it remains below $100,000, but a sustained break above that level will significantly reduce downside risks. Experts also argue that rising global inflation and funds flowing out of Bitcoin ETFs continue to put pressure on the price. Bloomberg Intelligence strategist Mike McGlone also noted that volatility could increase in the final weeks…2025/12/09
Disclaimer
