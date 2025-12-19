The post Prominent Founder Makes Unusual Bitcoin Prediction Ahead of Fed Decision – “A Drop to This Level Is Possible” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to some analysts, Bitcoin (BTC) is at risk of another sharp decline ahead of the critical Fed meeting this week. XYO co-founder Markus Levin said it is “not out of the question” that the Bitcoin price could fall to $50,000 amid deepening market fear. The Fed will announce whether it will cut interest rates on December 10th. While interest rate cuts typically provide liquidity to markets, supporting risk assets like cryptocurrencies, Levin believes the current market structure is insufficient to absorb this support. While Bitcoin is trading around $89,700 today, technical and sentiment indicators point to a deeper correction. Levin stated, “The fear and greed index has shifted to extreme fear. This increases the likelihood of a deeper correction.” The expert noted that the first critical demand zone for Bitcoin is $82,000, followed by $78,000. However, he added that if buyers remain weak at these levels, a drop below $70,000 is possible. According to Levin, even a “short-term drop below $50,000” is possible due to the low liquidity environment. In the options market, the picture is slightly different. Data shows that the largest short position in options expiring on December 26th is at $85,000, suggesting investors aren’t expecting significant short-term declines. TYMIO founder Georgii Verbitskii, however, stated that Bitcoin’s technical outlook remains fragile, saying, “Structurally, the uptrend has been broken. It’s premature to rule out deeper pullbacks until Bitcoin establishes a strong hold above $100,000.” According to Verbitskii, a retest of $70,000 is possible as long as it remains below $100,000, but a sustained break above that level will significantly reduce downside risks. Experts also argue that rising global inflation and funds flowing out of Bitcoin ETFs continue to put pressure on the price. Bloomberg Intelligence strategist Mike McGlone also noted that volatility could increase in the final weeks…

The post XYO Expands European Presence with Bitpanda Listing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XYO, the core token powering the XYO DePIN ecosystem, is now available for trading on Bitpanda, one of Europe’s leading digital asset platforms trusted by millions of users. Spot trading for XYO goes live today, August 28, giving European traders and ecosystem participants new ways to access and engage with the token. Strengthening Access Across Europe Bitpanda’s secure infrastructure, intuitive interface, and wide reach across the continent make it an ideal venue for expanding XYO’s adoption. With this listing, users across Europe can now seamlessly buy, sell, and trade XYO while participating in the growth of the broader XYO ecosystem. About the XYO Token XYO is the foundational asset of the XYO DePIN ecosystem, designed to connect, validate, and incentivize real-world and digital data in a decentralized way. It underpins network participation by rewarding users who collect, verify, and share location-based and other data types through the XYO-enabled COIN App, which has already turned over 8 million devices worldwide into active data nodes. Key Facts about XYO Token: Chains Deployed: Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, Base, Optimism Deflationary Mechanism: Yes Maximum Supply: 13,931,216,938 XYO Utilities: Staking, network participation, user rewards, data validation and verification How to Trade XYO on Bitpanda Sign up or log in to your Bitpanda account. Complete verification if required. Deposit funds using your preferred method. Search for XYO and begin trading. Learn more about joining Bitpanda | Join the XYO community The post XYO Expands European Presence with Bitpanda Listing appeared first on BeInCrypto. Source: https://beincrypto.com/xyo-expands-european-presence-bitpanda-listing/

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.