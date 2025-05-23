What is XYO (XYO)

XYO is the original and largest DePIN, with millions of nodes worldwide. It collects and validates real-world data, bridging Web3 and Web2 in AI, geolocation, and beyond. Our Proof of Location and Proof of Origin technologies power real-world data validation across RWA management, DePIN tracking, real-world gaming, and more. The COIN app by XYO fueled massive network growth. XYO Layer One, our native blockchain, provides scalable, interoperable infrastructure for decentralized data validation, enabling seamless integration, enhanced privacy, and efficient roll-ups.

XYO is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your XYO investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check XYO staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about XYO on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your XYO buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

XYO Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as XYO, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of XYO? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our XYO price prediction page.

XYO Price History

Tracing XYO's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing XYO's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our XYO price history page.

How to buy XYO (XYO)

Looking for how to buy XYO? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase XYO on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

XYO to Local Currencies

1 XYO to VND ₫ 310.2561 1 XYO to AUD A$ 0.018513 1 XYO to GBP ￡ 0.008833 1 XYO to EUR € 0.010527 1 XYO to USD $ 0.0121 1 XYO to MYR RM 0.051183 1 XYO to TRY ₺ 0.470448 1 XYO to JPY ¥ 1.724855 1 XYO to RUB ₽ 0.961587 1 XYO to INR ₹ 1.029347 1 XYO to IDR Rp 195.161263 1 XYO to KRW ₩ 16.530052 1 XYO to PHP ₱ 0.669614 1 XYO to EGP ￡E. 0.603548 1 XYO to BRL R$ 0.068244 1 XYO to CAD C$ 0.016577 1 XYO to BDT ৳ 1.474264 1 XYO to NGN ₦ 19.236822 1 XYO to UAH ₴ 0.502392 1 XYO to VES Bs 1.1374 1 XYO to PKR Rs 3.411232 1 XYO to KZT ₸ 6.18915 1 XYO to THB ฿ 0.393129 1 XYO to TWD NT$ 0.362637 1 XYO to AED د.إ 0.044407 1 XYO to CHF Fr 0.009922 1 XYO to HKD HK$ 0.094743 1 XYO to MAD .د.م 0.111199 1 XYO to MXN $ 0.232804

XYO Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of XYO, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About XYO What is the price of XYO (XYO) today? The live price of XYO (XYO) is 0.0121 USD . What is the market cap of XYO (XYO)? The current market cap of XYO is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of XYO by its real-time market price of 0.0121 USD . What is the circulating supply of XYO (XYO)? The current circulating supply of XYO (XYO) is -- USD . What was the highest price of XYO (XYO)? As of 2025-05-25 , the highest price of XYO (XYO) is 0.01465 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of XYO (XYO)? The 24-hour trading volume of XYO (XYO) is $ 17.34K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What Is BUILDon (B)? A New Era for Meme and Stablecoin Integration In the dynamic world of cryptocurrency, meme tokens often capture attention through viral moments, but few achieve the strategic depth and institutional backing that BUILDon ($B) has garnered. This comprehensive guide explores BUILDon’s transformation from a simple BNB Chain mascot to a strategically positioned token with direct ties to World Liberty Financial and the USD1 stablecoin ecosystem. Whether you’re a crypto enthusiast curious about meme token evolution, an investor seeking to understand institutional meme coin adoption, or simply interested in how traditional mascot branding intersects with decentralized finance, this article provides essential insights into BUILDon’s unique position in the cryptocurrency landscape.

What is TON Coin? The Complete Guide to The Open Network Features, Tokenomics & Future In the rapidly evolving landscape of blockchain technology, The Open Network (TON) emerges as a groundbreaking fifth-generation blockchain that promises to bridge the gap between cryptocurrency and mainstream adoption. This comprehensive guide explores TON’s revolutionary architecture, its unique integration with Telegram’s 900 million users, and why it’s positioned to become one of the most significant blockchain platforms in the Web3 era. Whether you’re a crypto enthusiast, developer, or newcomer curious about the next evolution of blockchain technology, this article will provide you with deep insights into TON’s infinite sharding technology, its native Toncoin cryptocurrency, and the vast ecosystem of decentralized applications it powers.