XYO (XYO) Information XYO is the original and largest DePIN, with millions of nodes worldwide. It collects and validates real-world data, bridging Web3 and Web2 in AI, geolocation, and beyond. Our Proof of Location and Proof of Origin technologies power real-world data validation across RWA management, DePIN tracking, real-world gaming, and more. The COIN app by XYO fueled massive network growth. XYO Layer One, our native blockchain, provides scalable, interoperable infrastructure for decentralized data validation, enabling seamless integration, enhanced privacy, and efficient roll-ups. Official Website: https://xyo.network/ Whitepaper: https://docs.xyo.network/XYO-White-Paper.pdf Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/FCZKwHd9Qn1EQj8fFuNLB8dupAWCoJJNePbMqyHhS77b Buy XYO Now!

XYO (XYO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for XYO (XYO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 134.77M $ 134.77M $ 134.77M Total Supply: $ 13.93B $ 13.93B $ 13.93B Circulating Supply: $ 13.48B $ 13.48B $ 13.48B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 139.31M $ 139.31M $ 139.31M All-Time High: $ 0.015 $ 0.015 $ 0.015 All-Time Low: $ 0.0000960677747658 $ 0.0000960677747658 $ 0.0000960677747658 Current Price: $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Learn more about XYO (XYO) price

XYO (XYO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of XYO (XYO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XYO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XYO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XYO's tokenomics, explore XYO token's live price!

