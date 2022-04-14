ZEEBU (ZBU) Tokenomics

ZEEBU (ZBU) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into ZEEBU (ZBU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

ZEEBU (ZBU) Information

Zeebu is World’s first loyalty Utility token created for Telecom Carrier Businesses. Zeebu loyalty utility token is an ERC 20 token designed to incentivize and reward Telecom Carriers participating in the Zeebu Ecosystem.

Official Website:
https://www.zeebu.com/
Whitepaper:
https://zeebu.gitbook.io/zeebu-whitepaper-2.0/Eo5Icop4mRkIyIwSDGM8
Block Explorer:
https://bscscan.com/token/0x4D3dc895a9EDb234DfA3e303A196c009dC918f84

ZEEBU (ZBU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for ZEEBU (ZBU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 491.22M
$ 491.22M$ 491.22M
Total Supply:
--
----
Circulating Supply:
$ 258.97M
$ 258.97M$ 258.97M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
--
----
All-Time High:
$ 5.2177
$ 5.2177$ 5.2177
All-Time Low:
$ 0.8050120236177957
$ 0.8050120236177957$ 0.8050120236177957
Current Price:
$ 1.8968
$ 1.8968$ 1.8968

ZEEBU (ZBU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of ZEEBU (ZBU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of ZBU tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many ZBU tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand ZBU's tokenomics, explore ZBU token's live price!

How to Buy ZBU

Interested in adding ZEEBU (ZBU) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy ZBU, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure.

ZEEBU (ZBU) Price History

Analysing the price history of ZBU helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

ZBU Price Prediction

Want to know where ZBU might be heading? Our ZBU price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.