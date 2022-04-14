a16gems (A16G) Tokenomics Discover key insights into a16gems (A16G), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

a16gems (A16G) Information Turn your X profile into an instant tradable token—buy and sell creator coins with a few clicks. Create your coin by signing in with X, choosing a symbol, and launching it for free. Trade your friends' coins when they join using our smart bonding curve, which ensures fair and transparent pricing for everyone. The more people trade, the higher the value can go. Once your token's market cap reaches $69K, it automatically gets listed on Raydium DEX, opening up even more trading opportunities and potential growth. Official Website: https://www.a16g.xyz/ Buy A16G Now!

a16gems (A16G) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for a16gems (A16G), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 15.30K $ 15.30K $ 15.30K Total Supply: $ 999.70M $ 999.70M $ 999.70M Circulating Supply: $ 999.70M $ 999.70M $ 999.70M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 15.30K $ 15.30K $ 15.30K All-Time High: $ 0.00311251 $ 0.00311251 $ 0.00311251 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about a16gems (A16G) price

a16gems (A16G) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of a16gems (A16G) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of A16G tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many A16G tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand A16G's tokenomics, explore A16G token's live price!

A16G Price Prediction Want to know where A16G might be heading? Our A16G price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See A16G token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!