The live aarna atvPTmax price today is 1.016 USD. ATVPTMAX market cap is 437,856 USD. Track real-time ATVPTMAX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

1 ATVPTMAX to USD Live Price:

$1.016
0.00%1D
mexc
aarna atvPTmax (ATVPTMAX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:42:31 (UTC+8)

aarna atvPTmax Price Today

The live aarna atvPTmax (ATVPTMAX) price today is $ 1.016, with a 0.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current ATVPTMAX to USD conversion rate is $ 1.016 per ATVPTMAX.

aarna atvPTmax currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 437,856, with a circulating supply of 431.02K ATVPTMAX. During the last 24 hours, ATVPTMAX traded between $ 1.015 (low) and $ 1.016 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.016, while the all-time low was $ 1.006.

In short-term performance, ATVPTMAX moved +0.01% in the last hour and +0.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

aarna atvPTmax (ATVPTMAX) Market Information

$ 437.86K
--
$ 437.86K
431.02K
431,016.5401798327
The current Market Cap of aarna atvPTmax is $ 437.86K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ATVPTMAX is 431.02K, with a total supply of 431016.5401798327. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 437.86K.

aarna atvPTmax Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 1.015
24H Low
$ 1.016
24H High

$ 1.015
$ 1.016
$ 1.016
$ 1.006
+0.01%

+0.04%

+0.16%

+0.16%

aarna atvPTmax (ATVPTMAX) Price History USD

During today, the price change of aarna atvPTmax to USD was $ +0.00042959.
In the past 30 days, the price change of aarna atvPTmax to USD was $ +0.0063478664.
In the past 60 days, the price change of aarna atvPTmax to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of aarna atvPTmax to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00042959+0.04%
30 Days$ +0.0063478664+0.62%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for aarna atvPTmax

aarna atvPTmax (ATVPTMAX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ATVPTMAX in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
aarna atvPTmax (ATVPTMAX) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of aarna atvPTmax could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

What is aarna atvPTmax (ATVPTMAX)

aarna.AI is building the first Agentic Onchain Treasury (AOT) - an AI agent managed, non-custodial onchain treasury that allocates into tokenized DeFi portfolios within clear risk limits. Access is via policy-based vaults or by holding $AARNA. The protocol is mobile-first and already live across multiple chains.

AOT is a full-stack onchain treasury protocol that mints vault tokens, embeds risk policy directly in contracts and the agent layer, and orchestrates allocations, rotations, and rebalances across venues in real time. At the center is âTARS, the autonomous execution intelligence for the aarnâ AOT running allocations, enforcing policy, interpreting user intent, and executing transactions in a single tap. It unifies insight, action, and onchain execution into one coordinated system that DAOs, Institutional funds, and serious DeFi users can plug into.

aarna atvPTmax (ATVPTMAX) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About aarna atvPTmax

What is the live trading price of aarna atvPTmax today?

The current trading price of aarna atvPTmax stands at ₹91.75169715705656000, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for ATVPTMAX?

ATVPTMAX recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₹--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for aarna atvPTmax?

In the last 24 hours, aarna atvPTmax has seen a price movement of 0.04%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has aarna atvPTmax traded in today?

Within the past day, aarna atvPTmax fluctuated between ₹91.66139036851615000 and ₹91.75169715705656000, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About aarna atvPTmax

