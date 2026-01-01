aarna atvPTmax Price Today

The live aarna atvPTmax (ATVPTMAX) price today is $ 1.016, with a 0.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current ATVPTMAX to USD conversion rate is $ 1.016 per ATVPTMAX.

aarna atvPTmax currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 437,856, with a circulating supply of 431.02K ATVPTMAX. During the last 24 hours, ATVPTMAX traded between $ 1.015 (low) and $ 1.016 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.016, while the all-time low was $ 1.006.

In short-term performance, ATVPTMAX moved +0.01% in the last hour and +0.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

aarna atvPTmax (ATVPTMAX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 437.86K$ 437.86K $ 437.86K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 437.86K$ 437.86K $ 437.86K Circulation Supply 431.02K 431.02K 431.02K Total Supply 431,016.5401798327 431,016.5401798327 431,016.5401798327

The current Market Cap of aarna atvPTmax is $ 437.86K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ATVPTMAX is 431.02K, with a total supply of 431016.5401798327. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 437.86K.