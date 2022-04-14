ABC (ABC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ABC (ABC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ABC (ABC) Information THIS IS A TEST... Welcome to $ABC a test token deployed by Walter - BSC Business Developer 👷‍♂️ Community owned Business developer of BNB Chain named Walter interacted with AI agent named SentiAI on X. Out of curiosity Walter asked to deploy a test token named $ABC. The AI agent launched the token publicly after the developer's interaction on X. Token received approval of community because of the simple ticker $ABC, thus demand increased and volume spiked. Developer claimed the $ABC is just a test. Which we love. Deployed through SentiAi a new BSC AI Agent Official Website: https://abcbsc.com/ Buy ABC Now!

ABC (ABC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ABC (ABC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 20.14K Total Supply: $ 92.97B Circulating Supply: $ 92.97B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 20.14K All-Time High: $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

ABC (ABC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ABC (ABC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ABC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ABC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ABC's tokenomics, explore ABC token's live price!

