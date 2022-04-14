Abi (ABI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Abi (ABI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Abi (ABI) Information Abi is a project that brings a fresh perspective to the crypto. The core of the Abi project is a community-driven token that not only embraces the fun and energy of meme culture but also serves as a bridge between digital and real-world connections. Abi aims to bring people together across Web2 and Web3, making it accessible for newcomers and crypto enthusiasts alike to connect, share experiences, and celebrate the relationships that shape us. Official Website: https://www.abicommunity.io

Abi (ABI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Abi (ABI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 15.94K $ 15.94K $ 15.94K Total Supply: $ 999.94M $ 999.94M $ 999.94M Circulating Supply: $ 999.94M $ 999.94M $ 999.94M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 15.94K $ 15.94K $ 15.94K All-Time High: $ 0.03882418 $ 0.03882418 $ 0.03882418 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Abi (ABI) price

Abi (ABI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Abi (ABI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ABI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ABI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

