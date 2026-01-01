ADI Price Today

The live ADI (ADI) price today is $ 1.41, with a 1.86% change over the past 24 hours. The current ADI to USD conversion rate is $ 1.41 per ADI.

ADI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 136,999,505, with a circulating supply of 97.36M ADI. During the last 24 hours, ADI traded between $ 1.38 (low) and $ 1.41 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.41, while the all-time low was $ 0.975425.

In short-term performance, ADI moved -0.11% in the last hour and +10.13% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

ADI (ADI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 137.00M$ 137.00M $ 137.00M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.41B$ 1.41B $ 1.41B Circulation Supply 97.36M 97.36M 97.36M Total Supply 999,999,999.0 999,999,999.0 999,999,999.0

The current Market Cap of ADI is $ 137.00M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ADI is 97.36M, with a total supply of 999999999.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.41B.