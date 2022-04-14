Aeon (AEON) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Aeon (AEON), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Aeon (AEON) Information

Aeon is a mobile-friendly, lightweight privacy coin. Similar to the way that Litecoin is a lighter supplement to Bitcoin, you can look at Aeon as Monero’s little brother. The Monero community is wholly focused on privacy and anonymity for the end-user. This focus has its perks but has caused the coin to fall behind from a usability standpoint. Aeon builds upon Monero’s CryptoNote hash while adding some lightweight functionality of its own.

Aeon is the lighter, faster version of Monero. Although both projects share the same underlying privacy protocol, CryptoNote, Aeon is striving to be more accessible. The project is doing so by implementing a lightweight mining algorithm, smaller blockchain, and optional anonymity. As Monero grows, Aeon could very well grow with it. While you would use Monero for transactions in which you want to assure privacy, you may find Aeon to be a suitable substitute for day-to-day exchanges in which guaranteed anonymity isn’t as important.

Official Website:
http://www.aeon.cash/

Aeon (AEON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Aeon (AEON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 18.40M
$ 18.40M
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 2.45M
$ 2.45M
All-Time High:
$ 9.01
$ 9.01
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00117515
$ 0.00117515
Current Price:
$ 0.1333
$ 0.1333

Aeon (AEON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Aeon (AEON) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of AEON tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many AEON tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand AEON's tokenomics, explore AEON token's live price!

AEON Price Prediction

Want to know where AEON might be heading? Our AEON price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

