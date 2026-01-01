ExchangeDEX+
The live aerialaether price today is 0 USD.AERA market cap is 23,440 USD. Track real-time AERA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About AERA

AERA Price Info

What is AERA

AERA Official Website

AERA Tokenomics

AERA Price Forecast

aerialaether Logo

aerialaether Price (AERA)

Unlisted

1 AERA to USD Live Price:

--
----
+1.80%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties.
USD
aerialaether (AERA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 01:09:48 (UTC+8)

aerialaether Price Today

The live aerialaether (AERA) price today is $ 0, with a 1.83% change over the past 24 hours. The current AERA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AERA.

aerialaether currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 23,440, with a circulating supply of 55.00B AERA. During the last 24 hours, AERA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AERA moved -- in the last hour and +4.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

aerialaether (AERA) Market Information

$ 23.44K
$ 23.44K$ 23.44K

--
----

$ 42.62K
$ 42.62K$ 42.62K

55.00B
55.00B 55.00B

99,999,999,999.99998
99,999,999,999.99998 99,999,999,999.99998

The current Market Cap of aerialaether is $ 23.44K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AERA is 55.00B, with a total supply of 99999999999.99998. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 42.62K.

aerialaether Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

+1.83%

+4.12%

+4.12%

aerialaether (AERA) Price History USD

During today, the price change of aerialaether to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of aerialaether to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of aerialaether to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of aerialaether to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+1.83%
30 Days$ 0+1.19%
60 Days$ 0-21.77%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for aerialaether

aerialaether (AERA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of AERA in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
aerialaether (AERA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of aerialaether could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price aerialaether will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for AERA price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking aerialaether Price Prediction.

What is aerialaether (AERA)

Web3 innovator in drone sky tech. Creator of Skyward Views NFT collection-tokenized aerial vistas for metaverse ownership

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide.

aerialaether (AERA) Resource

Official Website

About aerialaether

What is the current market price of AERA?

It's currently valued at ₹, reflecting a price movement of 1.83% over the last 24 hours. Price updates reflect live aggregated market data.

How much liquidity does aerialaether have across exchanges?

With a liquidity score of --/100, AERA shows stable market depth across high-volume trading venues.

What is the daily volume for AERA?

Over the last 24 hours, traders exchanged ₹-- worth of AERA. High trading volume contributes to tighter spreads and smoother transactions.

What is today's price range for aerialaether?

It has traded between ₹ and ₹, capturing the day's volatility window.

What determines accessibility and popularity of AERA on global markets?

Factors include exchange listings, trading pair availability, liquidity depth, and how well-integrated AERA is within the -- ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About aerialaether

Page last updated: 2026-01-16 01:09:48 (UTC+8)

aerialaether (AERA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

Explore More about aerialaether

