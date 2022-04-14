AfterHour (AH) Tokenomics

AfterHour (AH) Information

AfterHour is a social investing platform where users publicly share their stock portfolios, trades, and market opinions. It combines verified brokerage connections with a social feed, allowing investors to learn from each other, track trends, and build credibility based on real activity. The platform is designed to make investing more transparent and collaborative by highlighting what real people are doing with their money. Unlike traditional forums or tools, AfterHour is built natively for mobile and web, emphasizing identity, visibility, and community-driven insights. The goal is to create a product that helps people make better investing decisions by seeing what others are actually doing.

https://www.afterhour.com

AfterHour (AH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for AfterHour (AH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 88.37K
Total Supply:
$ 999.78M
Circulating Supply:
$ 741.83M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 119.10K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00050275
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00011056
Current Price:
$ 0.00011902
AfterHour (AH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of AfterHour (AH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of AH tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many AH tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

