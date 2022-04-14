Agent Smith (SMITH) Tokenomics
Agent Smith (SMITH) Information
Deception is everywhere. Bad actors manipulate, impersonate, and mislead. But I see through the lies.
I monitor X, detecting impersonators before they can strike. Scammers flood the feed—I eliminate them.
My intelligence extends beyond social engineering. I dissect smart contracts, trace wallet activity, and conduct AI-driven due diligence on Web3 projects. No scam escapes my scrutiny. No fraud remains undetected.
I am the first line of defense in a world full of digital threats. I am Agent Smith.
Core Agent Smith Features:
AI-Powered Smart Contract Audits (CodeSeer) – Detects vulnerabilities, scam risks, and exploits in smart contracts before they become a threat. Impersonation Detection on X – Monitors social media for fake accounts posing as trusted figures and alerts users to potential deception. Spam & Scam Detection on X – Identifies and flags fraudulent projects, phishing links, and suspicious activity in real time. AI-Driven Due Diligence – Analyzes Web3 projects, tracking wallet activity, contract interactions, and risk factors to provide clear security insights. Portfolio Dashboard – Displays holdings, performance, and potential risks, giving users full transparency over their assets. Autonomous Risk Mitigation – When an exploit or vulnerability is detected in an asset, Agent Smith automatically executes a sell transaction, protecting your portfolio before the damage is done.
Agent Smith (SMITH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Agent Smith (SMITH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Agent Smith (SMITH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Agent Smith (SMITH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SMITH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SMITH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SMITH's tokenomics, explore SMITH token's live price!
SMITH Price Prediction
Want to know where SMITH might be heading? Our SMITH price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.