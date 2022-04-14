Agent Ted (TED) Information

Agent Ted ("TED") represents a fundamental shift in the sports betting industry, fusing artificial intelligence (AI), decentralized finance (DeFi), and blockchain transparency to build a trustless, automated, and data-driven ecosystem. Utilizing player-level data from SPORTS RADAR and a proprietary neural network infrastructure, TED programmatically analyzes, executes, and manages bets across multiple sports markets. TED’s mission is to democratize access to professional-grade betting strategies, eliminate bias, and align participant incentives through fully on-chain, automated financial systems.

Historically, sports betting has been dominated by centralized sportsbooks that retain significant informational and strategic advantages over individual bettors. Over 90% of participants lose money in the long term due to human biases, lack of data access, and poor bankroll management. Bettors often rely on intuition, emotions, or recency bias, all of which degrade decision quality.

TED aims to invert this dynamic by introducing an AI-native, automated betting system that programmatically manages every aspect of the betting lifecycle. By removing human error and replacing it with neural-network-driven intelligence, TED creates an environment where capital is deployed strategically and transparently, and outcomes are verifiable on-chain.