VM (Agent Virtual Machine) is the runtime layer for the agent economy: a secure, scalable compute protocol that turns agent outputs into real-world execution. It bridges large language models (LLMs) and code execution, allowing agents to autonomously run scripts, process data, and interact with systems without infrastructure overhead. Powered by MCP, it enables trustless, high-throughput code execution with zero DevOps.
Understanding the tokenomics of Agent Virtual Machine (AVM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AVM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AVM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
