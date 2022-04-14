Agent Zero Token (A0T) Tokenomics
Agent Zero Token (A0T) Information
Agent Zero (A0) is a next-generation AI assistant running in its own virtual computer, fully self-contained within a Docker environment. Unlike traditional AI chatbots, A0 has full access to a Linux system, enabling it to write and execute code, install and use software, browse the web, and much more.
A0 isn't just a tool—it’s an autonomous, evolving digital colleague. Its capabilities are not predefined; instead, it can create and adapt new tools on the fly, allowing for limitless customization and growth. This makes A0 one of a kind—an all-in-one, self-improving AI companion.
Agent Zero Token (A0T) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Agent Zero Token (A0T), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Agent Zero Token (A0T) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Agent Zero Token (A0T) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of A0T tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many A0T tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand A0T's tokenomics, explore A0T token's live price!
A0T Price Prediction
Want to know where A0T might be heading? Our A0T price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.