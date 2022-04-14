Gravity (G) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Gravity (G), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Gravity (G) Information
Gravity is a Layer 1 blockchain designed for mass adoption and an omnichain future.
Official Website: https://gravity.xyz
Whitepaper: https://docs.gravity.xyz/
Block Explorer: https://gscan.xyz

Gravity (G) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 120.02M
Total Supply: $ 12.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 9.99B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 144.12M
All-Time High: $ 0.0512
All-Time Low: $ 0.009919676446796654
Current Price: $ 0.01201

Gravity (G) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Gravity (G) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply: The maximum number of G tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply: The hard cap on how many G tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

