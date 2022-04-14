Agent Zero ($WSB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Agent Zero ($WSB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Agent Zero ($WSB) Information Agent Zero is a tokenized AI Agent, that is finely tuned in art and personality, who is able to post autonomously to social media channels, and later execute trades. Agent Zero is the first major partnership with VC backed creator.bid in order to create a new wave of smart agents for the new AI meta. These agents tuned models will also facilitate anyone to freely create tokenized agents based upon a finely tuned model of agent Zero Official Website: https://www.zerotech.ai/ Buy $WSB Now!

Agent Zero ($WSB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Agent Zero ($WSB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 115.22K $ 115.22K $ 115.22K Total Supply: $ 21.00M $ 21.00M $ 21.00M Circulating Supply: $ 21.00M $ 21.00M $ 21.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 115.22K $ 115.22K $ 115.22K All-Time High: $ 0.219728 $ 0.219728 $ 0.219728 All-Time Low: $ 0.0031584 $ 0.0031584 $ 0.0031584 Current Price: $ 0.00548685 $ 0.00548685 $ 0.00548685 Learn more about Agent Zero ($WSB) price

Agent Zero ($WSB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Agent Zero ($WSB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $WSB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $WSB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $WSB's tokenomics, explore $WSB token's live price!

$WSB Price Prediction Want to know where $WSB might be heading? Our $WSB price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See $WSB token's Price Prediction now!

