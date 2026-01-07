Agentify AI (AGF) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Agentify AI (AGF), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Agentify AI (AGF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Agentify AI (AGF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 15.86K Total Supply: $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 100.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 15.86K All-Time High: $ 0.04609707 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00015856

Agentify AI (AGF) Information Agentify AI (AGF) is an on-chain Autonomous Agent Studio powered by the Model Context Protocol (MCP). It enables AI agents to build, trade, and automate complex Web3 workflows through natural language commands. By integrating modular SDKs, cross-chain liquidity routing, and privacy-preserving execution, Agentify simplifies DeFi operations and empowers developers to deploy adaptive, self-learning agents. The AGF token fuels staking, governance, and ecosystem incentives—bridging AI automation with decentralized finance. Official Website: https://www.agentifyai.org/ Whitepaper: https://docs.agentifyai.org

Agentify AI (AGF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Agentify AI (AGF) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AGF tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AGF tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AGF's tokenomics, explore AGF token's live price!

