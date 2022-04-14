Agentify AI Price (AGF)
The live Agentify AI (AGF) price today is $ 0.00014807, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current AGF to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00014807 per AGF.
Agentify AI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 14,807.17, with a circulating supply of 100.00M AGF. During the last 24 hours, AGF traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04609707, while the all-time low was $ 0.00014775.
In short-term performance, AGF moved -- in the last hour and -23.84% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Agentify AI is $ 14.81K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AGF is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.81K.
During today, the price change of Agentify AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Agentify AI to USD was $ -0.0000374907.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Agentify AI to USD was $ -0.0001457289.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Agentify AI to USD was $ 0.
Agentify AI (AGF) is an on-chain Autonomous Agent Studio powered by the Model Context Protocol (MCP). It enables AI agents to build, trade, and automate complex Web3 workflows through natural language commands. By integrating modular SDKs, cross-chain liquidity routing, and privacy-preserving execution, Agentify simplifies DeFi operations and empowers developers to deploy adaptive, self-learning agents. The AGF token fuels staking, governance, and ecosystem incentives—bridging AI automation with decentralized finance.
What is the real-time price of Agentify AI today?
The live price of Agentify AI stands at ₹0.0133081047113440946000, moving --% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.
What does the daily price structure look like for AGF?
AGF has traded between ₹ and ₹, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.
How much volatility is Agentify AI showing today?
The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.
What technical zone is AGF currently trading in?
Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests AGF is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.
What is the overall market ranking and size of Agentify AI?
With a market cap of ₹1330825.7502442961926000, Agentify AI is ranked #10399, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.
How much trading activity has AGF seen recently?
The token generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.
How does Agentify AI compare to its ATH and ATL?
Its ATH is ₹4.1430717528612043146000, while the ATL is ₹0.0132793440339102450000, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.
What fundamentals influence AGF's market behavior?
Core factors include circulating supply (100000000.0 tokens), category performance within Artificial Intelligence (AI),Ethereum Ecosystem,AI Framework,DeFAI, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.
