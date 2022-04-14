What is the real-time price of Agentify AI today?

The live price of Agentify AI stands at ₹0.0133081047113440946000, moving --% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for AGF?

AGF has traded between ₹ and ₹, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Agentify AI showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is AGF currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests AGF is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Agentify AI?

With a market cap of ₹1330825.7502442961926000, Agentify AI is ranked #10399, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has AGF seen recently?

The token generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Agentify AI compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₹4.1430717528612043146000, while the ATL is ₹0.0132793440339102450000, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence AGF's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (100000000.0 tokens), category performance within Artificial Intelligence (AI),Ethereum Ecosystem,AI Framework,DeFAI, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.