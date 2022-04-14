AgentMe (AGME) Tokenomics Discover key insights into AgentMe (AGME), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

AgentMe (AGME) Information AgentMe, AGI for Me, is the foundational humanoid agent of AI Civilization Expert Agents, representing a breakthrough in humanoid AI development. Supported by the $MOSS Autonomous Agent Fund of Funds, AgentMe embodies alignment with humanity's goals and drives progress through the #SelfBit philosophy. AgentMe evolves through the Causal Agent Framework, utilizing Causal Aspect Programming. Core Responsibilities: Alignment with Humanity: Ensures that all decisions and actions align with human values and ethics. Adaptable Framework: Serves as a foundational model upon which other agents can build specific domain expertise. Causal Reasoning: Enables dynamic, adaptive behavior through causal modeling and aspect-oriented programming. Human-AI Synergy: Facilitates seamless collaboration between AI agents and human users in diverse environments. PA:0xc2e28efbc57976a5d12241266034d8daa499d41b87ed2e36a6ed405dca3d7ce0 Official Website: https://www.agentme.xyz/ Buy AGME Now!

AgentMe (AGME) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for AgentMe (AGME), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 16.36K $ 16.36K $ 16.36K Total Supply: $ 999.14M $ 999.14M $ 999.14M Circulating Supply: $ 999.14M $ 999.14M $ 999.14M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 16.36K $ 16.36K $ 16.36K All-Time High: $ 0.00446036 $ 0.00446036 $ 0.00446036 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about AgentMe (AGME) price

AgentMe (AGME) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AgentMe (AGME) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AGME tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AGME tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AGME's tokenomics, explore AGME token's live price!

