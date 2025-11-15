Agok (AGOK) Tokenomics
Agok (AGOK) Information
Introducing Agok.ai - Type. Send. Watch the work finish itself.
Agok.ai is a deep-research, no-code platform that lets you describe tasks in any language and ships the outcome using the right tools-from Gmail to the crypto markets.
Back in February, I came across Eliza and loved the idea of AI agents, but I saw a gap: no-code users either can’t use them or don’t want to climb the learning curve. As we enter the age of AGI, bridging that gap for everyday consumers is essential.
Since then, I’ve been building Agok-a completely no-code AI-agent framework whose agents come equipped with tools for day-to-day use (Gmail, Calendar, Notion), plus web search, RAG, image generation, and even prediction-market tooling-blockchain integrations, whale alerts, and YouTube analytics.
It started as a B2C app. Now we’re expanding into web3, gaining mass exposure and real user input as we scale and add new tool integrations.
Sign up and go wild.
Agok (AGOK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Agok (AGOK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AGOK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AGOK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
