Introducing Agok.ai - Type. Send. Watch the work finish itself. Agok.ai is a deep-research, no-code platform that lets you describe tasks in any language and ships the outcome using the right tools-from Gmail to the crypto markets. Back in February, I came across Eliza and loved the idea of AI agents, but I saw a gap: no-code users either can’t use them or don’t want to climb the learning curve. As we enter the age of AGI, bridging that gap for everyday consumers is essential. Since then, I’ve been building Agok-a completely no-code AI-agent framework whose agents come equipped with tools for day-to-day use (Gmail, Calendar, Notion), plus web search, RAG, image generation, and even prediction-market tooling-blockchain integrations, whale alerts, and YouTube analytics. It started as a B2C app. Now we’re expanding into web3, gaining mass exposure and real user input as we scale and add new tool integrations. Sign up and go wild.

What is the current price of Agok?

The live price of Agok (AGOK) is ₹0.0012960280412652552000 INR. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Agok positioned in the market?

Agok currently sits at market rank #10458, supported by a market capitalization of ₹1295452.827710186016000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of AGOK?

The circulating supply of AGOK is 999528852.0331513 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Agok?

During the last 24 hours, Agok traded within a range of ₹0.001276255075309752000 (24-hour low) and ₹0.0012969268124450508000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Agok from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Agok reached an all-time high of ₹0.2164852165350065808000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₹0.00125827965171384000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is AGOK trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₹--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Agok?

The current price movement of 0.76% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Artificial Intelligence (AI),Solana Ecosystem,AI Agents,Believe.app Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.