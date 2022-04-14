ExchangeDEX+
The live Agok price today is 0.00001442 USD.AGOK market cap is 14,413.6 USD. Track real-time AGOK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

Agok Price (AGOK)

1 AGOK to USD Live Price:

--
----
+0.70%1D
USD
Agok (AGOK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:13:06 (UTC+8)

Agok Price Today

The live Agok (AGOK) price today is $ 0.00001442, with a 0.77% change over the past 24 hours. The current AGOK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00001442 per AGOK.

Agok currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 14,413.6, with a circulating supply of 999.53M AGOK. During the last 24 hours, AGOK traded between $ 0.0000142 (low) and $ 0.00001443 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00240868, while the all-time low was $ 0.000014.

In short-term performance, AGOK moved 0.00% in the last hour and -14.21% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Agok (AGOK) Market Information

$ 14.41K
$ 14.41K

--
--

$ 14.41K
$ 14.41K

999.53M
999.53M

999,528,852.0331513
999,528,852.0331513

The current Market Cap of Agok is $ 14.41K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AGOK is 999.53M, with a total supply of 999528852.0331513. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.41K.

Agok Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0000142
$ 0.0000142
24H Low
$ 0.00001443
$ 0.00001443
24H High

$ 0.0000142
$ 0.0000142

$ 0.00001443
$ 0.00001443

$ 0.00240868
$ 0.00240868

$ 0.000014
$ 0.000014

0.00%

+0.77%

-14.21%

-14.21%

Agok (AGOK) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Agok to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Agok to USD was $ -0.0000133011.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Agok to USD was $ -0.0000140913.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Agok to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+0.77%
30 Days$ -0.0000133011-92.24%
60 Days$ -0.0000140913-97.72%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Agok

Agok (AGOK) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of AGOK in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Agok (AGOK) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of Agok could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

What is Agok (AGOK)

Introducing Agok.ai - Type. Send. Watch the work finish itself.

Agok.ai is a deep-research, no-code platform that lets you describe tasks in any language and ships the outcome using the right tools-from Gmail to the crypto markets.

Back in February, I came across Eliza and loved the idea of AI agents, but I saw a gap: no-code users either can’t use them or don’t want to climb the learning curve. As we enter the age of AGI, bridging that gap for everyday consumers is essential.

Since then, I’ve been building Agok-a completely no-code AI-agent framework whose agents come equipped with tools for day-to-day use (Gmail, Calendar, Notion), plus web search, RAG, image generation, and even prediction-market tooling-blockchain integrations, whale alerts, and YouTube analytics.

It started as a B2C app. Now we’re expanding into web3, gaining mass exposure and real user input as we scale and add new tool integrations.

Sign up and go wild.

Agok (AGOK) Resource

Official Website

About Agok

Introducing Agok.ai - Type. Send. Watch the work finish itself. Agok.ai is a deep-research, no-code platform that lets you describe tasks in any language and ships the outcome using the right tools-from Gmail to the crypto markets. Back in February, I came across Eliza and loved the idea of AI agents, but I saw a gap: no-code users either can’t use them or don’t want to climb the learning curve. As we enter the age of AGI, bridging that gap for everyday consumers is essential. Since then, I’ve been building Agok-a completely no-code AI-agent framework whose agents come equipped with tools for day-to-day use (Gmail, Calendar, Notion), plus web search, RAG, image generation, and even prediction-market tooling-blockchain integrations, whale alerts, and YouTube analytics. It started as a B2C app. Now we’re expanding into web3, gaining mass exposure and real user input as we scale and add new tool integrations. Sign up and go wild.

What is the current price of Agok?

The live price of Agok (AGOK) is ₹0.0012960280412652552000 INR. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Agok positioned in the market?

Agok currently sits at market rank #10458, supported by a market capitalization of ₹1295452.827710186016000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of AGOK?

The circulating supply of AGOK is 999528852.0331513 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Agok?

During the last 24 hours, Agok traded within a range of ₹0.001276255075309752000 (24-hour low) and ₹0.0012969268124450508000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Agok from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Agok reached an all-time high of ₹0.2164852165350065808000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₹0.00125827965171384000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is AGOK trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₹--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Agok?

The current price movement of 0.76% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Artificial Intelligence (AI),Solana Ecosystem,AI Agents,Believe.app Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Agok

How much will 1 Agok be worth in 2030?
If Agok were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential Agok prices and expected ROI.
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:13:06 (UTC+8)

Agok (AGOK) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

Explore More about Agok

