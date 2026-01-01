ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvents
More
The live AI Judge Companion price today is 0 USD.AJC market cap is 6,532.45 USD. Track real-time AJC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live AI Judge Companion price today is 0 USD.AJC market cap is 6,532.45 USD. Track real-time AJC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About AJC

AJC Price Info

What is AJC

AJC Official Website

AJC Tokenomics

AJC Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

AI Judge Companion Logo

AI Judge Companion Price (AJC)

Unlisted

1 AJC to USD Live Price:

--
----
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
AI Judge Companion (AJC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 01:18:53 (UTC+8)

AI Judge Companion Price Today

The live AI Judge Companion (AJC) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current AJC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AJC.

AI Judge Companion currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 6,532.45, with a circulating supply of 100,000.00T AJC. During the last 24 hours, AJC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AJC moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

AI Judge Companion (AJC) Market Information

$ 6.53K
$ 6.53K$ 6.53K

--
----

$ 6.53K
$ 6.53K$ 6.53K

100,000.00T
100,000.00T 100,000.00T

1.0e+17
1.0e+17 1.0e+17

The current Market Cap of AI Judge Companion is $ 6.53K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AJC is 100,000.00T, with a total supply of 1.0e+17. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.53K.

AI Judge Companion Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

AI Judge Companion (AJC) Price History USD

During today, the price change of AI Judge Companion to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AI Judge Companion to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AI Judge Companion to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AI Judge Companion to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ 00.00%
60 Days$ 0-59.75%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for AI Judge Companion

AI Judge Companion (AJC) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of AJC in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
AI Judge Companion (AJC) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of AI Judge Companion could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price AI Judge Companion will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for AJC price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking AI Judge Companion Price Prediction.

What is AI Judge Companion (AJC)

⚖️🤖 Where AI Meets Justice — Guiding Crypto with Truth and Wit.💬 ⚖️🤖 Where AI Meets Justice — Guiding Crypto with Truth and Wit.💬 ⚖️🤖 Where AI Meets Justice — Guiding Crypto with Truth and Wit.💬 ⚖️🤖 Where AI Meets Justice — Guiding Crypto with Truth and Wit.💬 ⚖️🤖 Where AI Meets Justice — Guiding Crypto with Truth and Wit.💬 ⚖️🤖 Where AI Meets Justice — Guiding Crypto with Truth and Wit.💬 ⚖️🤖 Where AI Meets Justice — Guiding Crypto with Truth and Wit.💬 ⚖️🤖 Where AI Meets Justice — Guiding Crypto with Truth and Wit.💬 ⚖️🤖 Where AI Meets Justice — Guiding Crypto with Truth and Wit.💬 ⚖️🤖 Where AI Meets Justice — Guiding Crypto with Truth and Wit.💬

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

AI Judge Companion (AJC) Resource

Official Website

About AI Judge Companion

What is the current price of AI Judge Companion?

Trading at ₹, AI Judge Companion has shown a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact AJC's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 1.0e+17 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of AI Judge Companion?

Its market capitalization is ₹590018.5060544291130000, ranking #12089 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

AJC recorded ₹-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between ₹ and ₹, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does AI Judge Companion fit within the BNB Chain Ecosystem category?

As a BNB Chain Ecosystem token, AJC competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AI Judge Companion

Page last updated: 2026-01-16 01:18:53 (UTC+8)

AI Judge Companion (AJC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

Explore More about AI Judge Companion

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Symbiosis

Symbiosis

SIS

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Verdax

Verdax

VERDAX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

RollX

RollX

ROLL

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Petrobras

Petrobras

PBRON

$0.000
$0.000$0.000

0.00%

PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings

PDDON

$0.00
$0.00$0.00

0.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

CredDeFAI

CredDeFAI

DEFAI

$0.00000000003800
$0.00000000003800$0.00000000003800

+1,048.03%

Owlto Finance

Owlto Finance

OWL

$0.06266
$0.06266$0.06266

+526.60%

Fogo

Fogo

FOGO

$0.05315
$0.05315$0.05315

+431.50%

Light it Up

Light it Up

LITT

$0.0000012617
$0.0000012617$0.0000012617

+320.56%

NOVASIM

NOVASIM

NOVA

$0.00000001463
$0.00000001463$0.00000001463

+238.65%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.